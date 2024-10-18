Max Muncy becomes first player to reach in 12 straight plate appearances in single postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy became the first player to reach base in 12 consecutive…

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy became the first player to reach base in 12 consecutive plate appearances during a single postseason.

Muncy had three walks and a single in his first four plate appearances Thursday night during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.

“I definitely wasn’t aware of it. But it’s obviously really cool,” Muncy said. “For me, the most important thing is that means I’m getting on base, giving my teammates a chance to drive me in, creating havoc, doing anything I can. To me, that’s just the most important thing is having good at-bats and being able to get on base for my guys.”

The streak ended when he struck out against left-handed reliever Danny Young in the eighth inning, but Muncy and the Dodgers cruised to a 10-2 victory over New York. That gave them a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and moved them within one win of their 25th pennant — most in NL history.

“I think we’re just finding our stride. I think it’s really just this clubhouse really coming together,” Muncy said. “At this time of year, that really makes a big difference when you have an entire clubhouse bonding the way we’re bonding. When you go out there and do whatever it takes for the guy next to you — that’s a huge thing.”

Muncy’s streak included two singles, two homers and eight walks — all against the Mets.

“Yesterday he didn’t swing at one ball, one pitch out of the hitting zone,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The 34-year-old infielder, a two-time All-Star, hit .232 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs during the regular season.

