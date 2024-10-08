Man United lose defender Maguire to injury adding to early season problems

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is set to be without injured defender Harry Maguire for the rest of October…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is set to be without injured defender Harry Maguire for the rest of October amid the team’s struggles in 14th place in the English Premier League.

Maguire posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday it “will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but will come back stronger.”

He did not specify the injury that caused him to be replaced at halftime of a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Three days earlier in the Europa League, Maguire scored late to secure a 3-3 draw at Porto after United let slip an early two-goal lead.

United’s early season results have put pressure on Erik ten Hag with speculation that the club could replace him with Thomas Tuchel, the former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach.

The next fixtures are against Brentford and West Ham in the Premier League and a visit to Fenerbahce coached by José Mourinho, the former boss at Old Trafford.

