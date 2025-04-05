Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|+½
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Boston
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Athletics
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Baltimore
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 13, St. Louis 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 4
Athletics 6, Colorado 3, 11 innings
San Francisco 10, Seattle 9, 11 innings
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 8, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0) at Detroit (Jobe 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-1), 2:35 p.m.
Athletics (Estes 0-1) at Colorado (Dollander 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Boston (Newcomb 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|7
|1
|.875
|+2
|San Francisco
|6
|1
|.857
|+1½
|Arizona
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Miami
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Colorado
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
|Washington
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|.125
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1
Boston 13, St. Louis 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 4
Athletics 6, Colorado 3, 11 innings
San Francisco 10, Seattle 9, 11 innings
Arizona 6, Washington 4
Atlanta 10, Miami 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Athletics at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Burnes 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Spiers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hart 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Athletics (Estes 0-1) at Colorado (Dollander 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Boston (Newcomb 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
