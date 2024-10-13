Lundestrom snaps scoreless tie in 3rd and Dostal gets shutout as Ducks blank Sharks 2-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Isac Lundestrom’s goal midway through the third period broke a scoreless tie and sent the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Isac Lundestrom’s goal midway through the third period broke a scoreless tie and sent the Anaheim Ducks on their way to a 2-0 season-opening victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Lundestrom connected on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a centering pass from Brock McGinn with nine minutes remaining.

Trevor Zegras added an empty-net goal with 1:35 left to seal the win.

Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the shutout, and Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek turned back 28 shots.

Takeaways

The Sharks put persistent pressure on Dostal but were unable to score. They clearly missed touted rookie Macklin Celebrini, the 18-year-old 2024 first overall draft pick who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

The 24-year-old Dostal shined in his first career opening-night start.

Key moment

Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund’s power-play goal early in the first period was overturned following a coach’s challenge after officials ruled he was offside, setting the tone for an extended stretch of scoreless hockey that extended past the midway point of the third period.

Key stat

It took 51 minutes for either team to get on the scoreboard.

Up Next

The Ducks play at Vegas on Sunday night, and San Jose opens a three-game trip Tuesday against Dallas.

