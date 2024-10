FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami break Major League Soccer’s single-season points record.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami break Major League Soccer’s single-season points record.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.