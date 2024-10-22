Lightning beat Devils 8-5 ending a two-game skid

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Hagel had three goals for his second career hat trick, Victor Hedman scored twice and…

Brandon Hagel had three goals for his second career hat trick, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Janis Moser also scored to help the Lightning snap a two-game skid. Anthony Cirelli had four assists and Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots.

Timo Meier scored two goals and Jack Hughes, Nathan Bastian and Stefan Noessen each had one for the Devils, who have lost three of four (1-2-1) after winning four of their first five. Jake Allen finished with 29 saves.

New Jersey led 2-1 early in the second period before Tampa Bay scored five straight goals later in the period, three from Hagel.

Moser’s third period short-handed goal carried 136 feet, ricocheting off the side boards past Allen to push the Lightning’s lead to 8-4.

WILD 5, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Filip Gustavsson continued his sizzling start to the season by making 24 saves, Jake Middleton tied a career-best with three assists and Minnesota beat Florida.

Mats Zuccarello had his team-leading fourth goal of the season for the Wild, who also got goals from Marcus Johansson, Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek. Rossi and Johansson scored 22 seconds apart in the first period for a 2-0 lead, and it was 5-1 by the end of the second.

Sam Bennett got his fifth goal of the season for Florida, with Matthew Tkachuk — back from a five-game absence because of illness — getting one of the assists. The Panthers announced a contract extension for coach Paul Maurice before the game.

CAPITALS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nic Dowd and Andrew Mangiapane scored short-handed goals in the first period, Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves and Washington won their fourth straight game since losing the opener with a victory over Philadelphia.

Alex Ovechkin went scoreless one game after pulling within 40 goals of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for goals. Ovechkin, playing in his 1,431st game, is still sitting on 854 career goals. Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson also tallied goals for the Capitals.

Travis Sanheim scored for Philadelphia, which lost its fifth straight. The Flyers were shut out 3-0 in their home opener on Saturday and went scoreless in the first two periods.

Dowd scored on a backhander, shooting high over Sam Ersson, just 3:49 into the contest. Mangiapane’s wrister on Philadelphia’s power play made it a two-goal game with 4:53 left in the first. After Sanheim pulled Philadelphia within 2-1 just 34 seconds into the third, Carlson answered for Washington 64 seconds later.

SABRES 4, STARS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Peyton Krebs and Ryan McLeod scored on consecutive shots 83 seconds apart in the second period, and Buffalo hung on for a win over Dallas after allowing two goals in the final 4:36.

Tage Thompson’s goal, putting Buffalo up 3-0 at the 4:17 mark of the third period, stood as the winner. Alex Tuch added an empty-netter with 11 second left. Defenseman Owen Power matched a career high with three assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves.

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots in losing his first start of the season. Thomas Harley spoiled Luukkonen’s shutout bid on a shot that tipped off the stick of Buffalo forward Jason Zucker, and Tyler Seguin scored with 2:11 left with Oettinger pulled for an extra attacker.

RANGERS 7, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — New York scored on their first two shots on goal and cruised to a victory over Montreal.

Filip Chytil led the Rangers with two goals, both on the power play. Mika Zibanejad, Jonny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith and Braden Schneider scored the other New York goals. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots for the win.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for the Canadiens. They were his first goals of the season.

Sam Montembeault started in goal for Montreal but was replaced by Cayden Primeau after giving up four goals on 10 shots. Primeau made 32 saves in relief.

BLUE JACKETS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored twice and Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots as Columbus beat Toronto.

Justin Danforth had a goal and two assists, Sean Monahan added a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk and Kirill Marchenko also scored for Columbus Zach Werenski had two assists.

Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which has lost two of three. Dennis Hildeby finished with 32 saves.

RED WINGS 1, ISLANDERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored a first-period goal, Alex Lyon made 29 saves and Detroit held on to edge New York.

Kane scored his first goal of the season at 8:54 of the period with assists to Vladimir Tarasenko and J.T. Compher.

The 31-year-old Lyon made eight saves in the first, 14 stops in the second and seven more in the third for his fourth career shutout.

The Red Wings won their second straight, coming off a 5-2 win at Nashville last Saturday.

The Islanders were shut out for the third time in six games this season.

Ilya Sorokin made 10 stops for the Islanders.

JETS 3, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, last season’s Vezina Trophy winner, recorded 27 saves to spark undefeated Winnipeg to a victory over St. Louis.

Scoring for the Jets (6-0) were Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Kyle Connor. All three goals came in the second period. Cole Perfetti assisted on all three goals.

Brandon Saad scored both goals for the Blues. Robert Thomas assisted on both goals.

Hellebuyck, who is 16-5-2 in his career against the Blues, improved to 5-0 this season.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis, who closed out a four-game homestand.

CANUCKS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Danton Heinen scored two of Vancouver’s four first-period goals, and they beat Chicago for their third straight win.

J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who closed out a 3-1 trip. Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Pius Suter also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves against his first NHL team.

Heinen finished a pretty passing sequence 21 seconds into the game. He picked up his second goal of the season at 10:46, giving Vancouver a 3-1 lead.

Taylor Hall, Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago in its third loss in four games. Petr Mrazek made 24 stops.

Hall’s goal with 6:31 left in the first was his second of the season and his 700th career point.

The Blackhawks went 1 for 5 on the power play, and the Canucks were 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

AVALANCHE 3, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Joel Kiviranta and Nathan MacKinnon each scored in the second period to put Colorado ahead, and they held on to beat Seattle.

Kiviranta also scored late in the first period to give Colorado the lead and Justus Annunen had 25 saves. Cale Makar had two assists.

Seattle’s Jared McCann tied it with 8:03 left in the second period with his milestone 100th goal with the Kraken.

Kiviranta scored again three minutes later to put Colorado back in front, and MacKinnon made it a two-goal game with 8 seconds to go in the period.

Ryker Evans scored Seattle’s second goal with 4 seconds left in the game, and Phillipp Grubauer had 25 saves.

PREDATORS 4, BRUINS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 33 saves and Nashville ended their season-opening five-game losing streak with a victory over Boston.

Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist each while Tommy Novak and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Predators, who entered the game as the only team in the NHL without a win.

The shutout was the 25th of Saros’ career.

Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves for Boston.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first goal with 2:44 remaining in the opening period. With the Predators on a power play, Roman Josi fired a slap shot from above the right faceoff circle and O’Reilly tipped it past Swayman on the short side.

