Led by Lautaro, Inter has eyes on the treble after epic victory over Bayern Munich

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s quest for the treble is very much on.

Simone Inzaghi’s men had a match for the ages midweek in a wet and wild San Siro where a gutsy performance — and some heroic defending — saw it draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich to advance to the Champions League semifinals 4-3 on aggregate.

“It was definitely a match we’ll remember for a long time because Inter has got serious heart,” Inter forward and captain Lautaro Martínez said. “There’s so much work and sacrifice behind this result.

“Our schedule is a packed one, but Inter never gives up — this team possesses heart, intelligence and character. We had to dig deep at times but we showed once again that we’re here to do great things.”

Inter achieved the treble in 2010 when Jose Mourinho steered it to the trophies of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup.

Next up in Europe is Barcelona in the semifinals — the same team Inter beat in the final four in 2010.

The first leg will be in Barcelona on April 30, and the return match at San Siro six days later.

Before that, Inter has two tough Serie A matches against teams fighting to qualify for Europe, Bologna and Roma, either side of the second leg of its Italian Cup semifinal against city rival AC Milan. The teams are locked at 1-1.

Inter has a three-point advantage over second-placed Napoli in Serie A but could find itself level by the time it heads to Bologna on Sunday. Napoli visits bottom club Monza the previous day.

“Every year we start out believing we can win it all, otherwise there’s no point in playing this sport,” Lautaro said. “So that’s our mentality.

“The match against Barcelona will be something special. They have a great history in (the Champions League) but we’ll now focus on (Serie A).”

Lautaro put in a true captain’s performance against Bayern, helping out at the back and scoring his 150th goal for Inter.

That lifted the Argentina World Cup winner to sixth among the club’s all-time leading scorers. Lautaro was already Inter’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League — and he extended that record with his 20th goal.

Lautaro celebrated in style, letting out a huge yell before leaping up onto the advertising hoardings in front of the Inter fans and stretching out his arms.

“Every goal is special to me — it’s my job,” Lautaro said. “But today’s goal was even more beautiful, especially because it helped us go through and got us back on track immediately after going behind.”

