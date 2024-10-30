LeBron and Bronny James expected to play together for second time in a Cleveland homecoming vs Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — When Bronny James was little, he ran through the hallways and rode the elevators inside Rocket Mortgage…

CLEVELAND (AP) — When Bronny James was little, he ran through the hallways and rode the elevators inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while his famous dad played games.

On Wednesday, he’ll likely join him on the court.

Bronny James is expected to play in his second pro game alongside his dad, LeBron James, when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s going to be real special,” Bronny James said following the Lakers’ morning shootaround. “It feels good to be out here with my dad — in our home.”

LeBron James spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs, leading them to the 2016 title before leaving as a free agent two years later. Last week, the 39-year-old superstar and his 20-year-old son became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game.

They checked in together in the second quarter of a 110-103 win in the season opener against Minnesota. The much-anticipated moment fulfilled a dream for both, and will now be followed by another meaningful one.

“It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years,” LeBron James said following Monday’s game in Phoenix.

LeBron James did not attend the pregame shootaround. The Lakers did not provide any update on his status and the four-time NBA MVP is not listed on the injury report.

Bronny James didn’t score in his debut last week, missing both shots and grabbing one rebound in three minutes on the floor. He hasn’t played since, and the rookie guard is expected to join the club’s G-League team, the South Bay Lakers, after this five-game road trip ends on Nov. 6 in Memphis.

BetMGM Sportsbook even has odds on whether Bronny James will score his first NBA points in Cleveland. If he scores more than 1.5 points, winning bettors will profit $100 on a $150 bet. If he scores under 1.5, successful bettors profit $110 on a $100 bet.

Although he’s back in his home state on business this time, the younger James said it’s always a treat returning to his roots.

“It feels good being here,” he said. “It’s nice, slow living here in Ohio — way different from LA.”

Bronny James said that when Cavs games were going on, he would often go to the practice gym inside the arena to shoot by himself or play pickup games against other players’ kids.

LeBron James was in his second season with the Cavs when he and his wife, Savannah, welcomed the first of their three children. Bronny James will make his first appearance in Cleveland one day after the 21st anniversary of his dad’s pro debut.

On Oct. 29, 2002, LeBron James scored 25 points with nine assists and six rebounds against Sacramento.

Lakers center Anthony Davis said he was looking forward to seeing the James family getting back on their “home” court.

“I’m pretty sure it’ll be phenomenal,” Davis said. ”Bron, two stints here. Bronny grew up around the game essentially here, been in this arena. You see pictures and videos of him shooting on his court. I’m pretty sure it’d be a special moment kind of similar to the one that they shared in the first game against Minnesota.”

