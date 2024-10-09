Inter Miami’s Diego Gómez picked as top player on MLS’ ’22 Under 22′ list

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez thought team officials had scheduled him for a photo and…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez thought team officials had scheduled him for a photo and video shoot to promote the upcoming MLS Cup playoffs.

The team had a surprise waiting instead, and what happened next moved Gómez to tears.

Gómez was announced Wednesday as the top player on Major League Soccer’s annual “22 Under 22” list, a ranking of the best young talent in the league. He learned of the news last week, with team officials surprising Gómez by setting up a video chat so his family in Colonia de Mburicaretá, Paraguay, could be the ones to tell him.

“Thank you for always supporting me,” he told them in his native Spanish, starting to cry.

The 22 Under 22 list is not the MLS Young Player of the Year award — that winner will be announced later this fall — but Gómez holding the top spot on this list certainly indicates that he’s the frontrunner for the additional honor.

The youngest player on the list is Cavan Sullivan of the Philadelphia Union, who was 14 when he debuted with the club earlier this season. He turned 15 in late September.

Through 18 MLS matches this season with the Lionel Messi-led Supporters’ Shield winners and No. 1 seed for the upcoming MLS Cup playoffs, the 21-year-old Gómez has three goals and seven assists. Inter Miami is 13-1-4 when Gómez has appeared in league matches, 11-0-3 when he plays at least 75 minutes.

“We’re very proud of Diego for the tremendous growth he’s shown since arriving at the club and are happy to see it recognized with this special honor,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said. “He’s a game-changing player who makes everybody around him better. His dynamism paired with his effort has been crucial to the team’s success, and we are excited to see everything he will accomplish.”

Gómez grew up on his grandparents’ farm in Paraguay, helping plow fields and feeding cows sugar cane that the family grew. He kicked a ball — any sort of ball he could find — for hours, and often faced long walks or bike rides just to get to training with his youth team.

And now he’s sharing the field with players like Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

“He is an important player for us because of everything he contributes,” Busquets said.

Inter Miami topped all teams by having five players on the 22 Under 22 list, Gómez being joined by No. 5 Federico Redondo, No. 6 Benjamín Cremaschi (at 19, the first teenager on the list), No. 12 Tomás Avilés and No. 21 David Ruiz.

“This recognition is a symbol of the hard work and dedication our young players display every day as they make a mark on this team and in this league,” Henderson said.

Voting for the list was conducted by a panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass talent and select media.

MLS 22 Under 22

1. Diego Gómez, Inter Miami

2. Diego Luna, Real Salt Lake

3. Jack McGlynn, Philadelphia Union

4. Brian Gutiérrez, Chicago Fire

5. Federico Redondo, Inter Miami

6. Benjamin Cremaschi, Inter Miami

7. Obed Vargas, Seattle Sounders

8. Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia Union

9. Jalen Neal, LA Galaxy

10. Esmir Bajraktarević, New England Revolution

11. Daniel Edelman, New York Red Bulls

12. Tomás Aviles, Inter Miami

13. Chris Brady, Chicago Fire

14. Nathan Saliba, CF Montreal

15. Kevin Kelsy, FC Cincinnati

16. Julián Aude, LA Galaxy

17. Owen Wolff, Austin FC

18. Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union

19. David Martinez, Los Angeles Football Club

20. Christian McFarlane, New York City FC

21. David Ruiz, Inter Miami

22. Peyton Miller, New England Revolution

