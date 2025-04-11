76ers C Joel Embiid has arthroscopic surgery on left knee

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, and the team said he will…

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, and the team said he will be re-evaluated in about six weeks.

Embiid originally had meniscus surgery on Feb. 6, 2024, days after Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on the leg. The 2023 league MVP returned for the playoffs, though he never fully recovered.

He averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 19 games this season before he was shut down.

The 76ers have been ravaged by injuries this season. Tyrese Maxey broke a finger and hasn’t been in action since March 3. Paul George played in just 41 games this season, then was shut down for the year after receiving injections in his left groin and left knee. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.