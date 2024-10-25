Horvat scores in overtime as Islanders beat Devils 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored 1:09 into overtime winner and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored 1:09 into overtime winner and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night.

Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots.

Nico Hischier, Curtis Lazar and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who lost their fourth straight since starting the season 5-2-0. Jake Allen finished with 26 saves.

Horvat scored his third goal of the season on a one-timer in the extra period after Bratt tied the score for the third time with 1:29 left in the third period.

Nelson opened the scoring 1:23 into the game. Hischier tied it with his team-best eighth with 8:24 remaining before Lee put the Islanders back ahead on the power play with 5:57 to go in the first.

Lazar tied it at 5:31 of the second and Palmieri put the Islanders ahead for the third time with 8:32 remaining in the period.

Takeaways

The Islanders scored three or more goals for the fourth time in seven games this season. New York was blanked in their three other contests.

New Jersey lost for the fourth time (1-2-2) in five games at Prudential Center this season. The Devils won twice over Buffalo in Prague to begin the campaign. The second victory overseas was considered a New Jersey home game.

Key moment

Sorokin made an acrobatic glove save on Hischier seconds after the opening faceoff in overtime.

Key stat

Sorokin won for the second time in four starts this season. The Russian goalie’s best save in regulation was a denial of Devils forward Dawson Mercer point-blank try on a breakaway just over 15 minutes into the second.

Up next

Islanders host Florida on Saturday night, and Devils host Anaheim on Sunday.

