Genesis Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea Incheon, South Korea Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72 Third Round Byeong…

Saturday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Third Round

Byeong Hun An, South Korea 67-66-71—204 -12 Tom Kim, South Korea 68-69-67—204 -12 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-67-69—205 -11 Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-65-70—205 -11 Antoine Rozner, France 69-71-65—205 -11 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 68-69-69—206 -10 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 69-67-70—206 -10 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 71-70-65—206 -10 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 66-70-71—207 -9 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-71-68—207 -9 Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-70-66—207 -9 Jonas Blixt, Sweden 68-73-67—208 -8 Todd Clements, England 68-75-65—208 -8 Chase Hanna, United States 73-66-69—208 -8 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-68-73—208 -8 Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 67-73-68—208 -8 Marcel Schneider, Germany 68-70-70—208 -8 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 72-70-67—209 -7 Hanmil Jung, South Korea 71-67-71—209 -7 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-70-69—209 -7 Seungtaek Lee, South Korea 72-69-68—209 -7 David Micheluzzi, Australia 70-68-71—209 -7 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-71-66—209 -7 Johannes Veerman, United States 69-67-73—209 -7 Manuel Elvira, Spain 68-71-71—210 -6 Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-70-70—210 -6 Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea 68-71-71—210 -6 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-70-72—210 -6 Keita Nakajima, Japan 69-70-71—210 -6 Matthew Southgate, England 70-67-73—210 -6 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69-70—211 -5 David Law, Scotland 71-70-70—211 -5 Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71-68—211 -5 Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 71-70-71—212 -4 Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-69-73—212 -4 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69-71-72—212 -4 Hurly Long, Germany 71-72-69—212 -4 Marco Penge, England 72-71-69—212 -4 Filippo Celli, Italy 71-72-70—213 -3 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-74-70—213 -3 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 69-73-71—213 -3 Adrien Saddier, France 71-71-71—213 -3 Andrew Wilson, England 74-68-71—213 -3 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 73-69-72—214 -2 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-72-75—214 -2 Galam Jeon, South Korea 70-70-74—214 -2 Woohyun Kim, South Korea 71-72-71—214 -2 Eddie Pepperell, England 74-68-72—214 -2 Max Rottluff, Germany 72-70-72—214 -2 Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-71-71—214 -2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 67-71-77—215 -1 Marcus Armitage, England 72-71-72—215 -1 Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 71-71-73—215 -1 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 74-68-73—215 -1 Guntaek Koh, South Korea 74-68-73—215 -1 Gyu Min Lee, South Korea 71-70-74—215 -1 Hao-Tong Li, China 70-72-73—215 -1 Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-68-76—215 -1 Callum Shinkwin, England 71-71-73—215 -1 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 69-69-78—216 E Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 72-71-73—216 E Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-70-76—217 +1 Yubin Jang, South Korea 70-73-74—217 +1 Richard Mansell, England 67-73-77—217 +1 Wu Ashun, China 72-70-76—218 +2 James Morrison, England 71-71-76—218 +2 Doyeob Mun, South Korea 70-73-75—218 +2 Inhoi Hur, South Korea 75-68-76—219 +3

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.