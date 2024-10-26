Genesis Championship Par Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 26, 2024, 4:29 AM

Saturday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Third Round

Byeong Hun An, South Korea 67-66-71—204 -12
Tom Kim, South Korea 68-69-67—204 -12
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-67-69—205 -11
Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-65-70—205 -11
Antoine Rozner, France 69-71-65—205 -11
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 68-69-69—206 -10
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 69-67-70—206 -10
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 71-70-65—206 -10
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 66-70-71—207 -9
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-71-68—207 -9
Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-70-66—207 -9
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 68-73-67—208 -8
Todd Clements, England 68-75-65—208 -8
Chase Hanna, United States 73-66-69—208 -8
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-68-73—208 -8
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 67-73-68—208 -8
Marcel Schneider, Germany 68-70-70—208 -8
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 72-70-67—209 -7
Hanmil Jung, South Korea 71-67-71—209 -7
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-70-69—209 -7
Seungtaek Lee, South Korea 72-69-68—209 -7
David Micheluzzi, Australia 70-68-71—209 -7
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-71-66—209 -7
Johannes Veerman, United States 69-67-73—209 -7
Manuel Elvira, Spain 68-71-71—210 -6
Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-70-70—210 -6
Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea 68-71-71—210 -6
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-70-72—210 -6
Keita Nakajima, Japan 69-70-71—210 -6
Matthew Southgate, England 70-67-73—210 -6
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69-70—211 -5
David Law, Scotland 71-70-70—211 -5
Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71-68—211 -5
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 71-70-71—212 -4
Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-69-73—212 -4
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69-71-72—212 -4
Hurly Long, Germany 71-72-69—212 -4
Marco Penge, England 72-71-69—212 -4
Filippo Celli, Italy 71-72-70—213 -3
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-74-70—213 -3
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 69-73-71—213 -3
Adrien Saddier, France 71-71-71—213 -3
Andrew Wilson, England 74-68-71—213 -3
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 73-69-72—214 -2
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-72-75—214 -2
Galam Jeon, South Korea 70-70-74—214 -2
Woohyun Kim, South Korea 71-72-71—214 -2
Eddie Pepperell, England 74-68-72—214 -2
Max Rottluff, Germany 72-70-72—214 -2
Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-71-71—214 -2
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 67-71-77—215 -1
Marcus Armitage, England 72-71-72—215 -1
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 71-71-73—215 -1
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 74-68-73—215 -1
Guntaek Koh, South Korea 74-68-73—215 -1
Gyu Min Lee, South Korea 71-70-74—215 -1
Hao-Tong Li, China 70-72-73—215 -1
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-68-76—215 -1
Callum Shinkwin, England 71-71-73—215 -1
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 69-69-78—216 E
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 72-71-73—216 E
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-70-76—217 +1
Yubin Jang, South Korea 70-73-74—217 +1
Richard Mansell, England 67-73-77—217 +1
Wu Ashun, China 72-70-76—218 +2
James Morrison, England 71-71-76—218 +2
Doyeob Mun, South Korea 70-73-75—218 +2
Inhoi Hur, South Korea 75-68-76—219 +3

