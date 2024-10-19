Ferguson watches Aberdeen instead of Man United in week it emerges his club role is ending

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Alex Ferguson turned up to watch former club Aberdeen on Saturday after it emerged this week…

Ferguson, who won 28 major trophies as the United manager, has been a global ambassador for the club since retiring in 2013. But the role worth millions of dollars will cease at the end of the season in a cost-cutting move.

It was reported Ferguson, who has regularly attended United games since retiring, had a prior engagement and planned to miss United’s game against Brentford at Old Trafford.

He was pictured in the crowd at Celtic Park in Glasgow to watch Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish league.

Ferguson won 10 major trophies as Aberdeen manager before leaving to join United in 1986.

Aberdeen has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season, winning all of its 13 games before playing Celtic.

That run ended on Saturday, but Aberdeen secured an impressive 2-2 draw against the Scottish champion after fighting back from 2-0 down.

