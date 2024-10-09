FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 4 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 4 0 152 42 5 0 194 49 Navy 3 0 135 73 5 0 218 101 North Texas 1 0 52 20 4 1 204 161 Tulane 2 0 116 30 4 2 255 131 Charlotte 2 0 76 44 3 3 144 190 East Carolina 1 1 54 75 3 3 159 148 Memphis 0 1 44 56 4 1 166 92 FAU 0 1 7 24 2 3 110 118 South Florida 0 1 10 45 2 3 138 164 UTSA 0 1 20 30 2 3 110 158 Tulsa 0 2 27 101 2 4 146 222 Rice 0 2 34 58 1 4 124 132 UAB 0 2 38 112 1 4 112 184 Temple 0 2 25 80 1 5 113 217

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB at Army, Noon

Memphis at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

East Carolina at Army, Noon

North Texas at Memphis, TBA

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 2 0 77 72 6 0 286 113 Pittsburgh 1 0 34 24 5 0 228 126 SMU 2 0 76 43 5 1 245 134 Clemson 3 0 128 62 4 1 197 116 Virginia 2 0 55 44 4 1 145 108 Duke 1 1 35 44 5 1 158 105 Syracuse 1 1 55 54 4 1 179 131 Boston College 1 1 42 37 4 2 163 103 Georgia Tech 2 2 95 97 4 2 189 116 Louisville 1 1 58 53 3 2 193 98 Virginia Tech 1 1 65 45 3 3 183 136 Wake Forest 1 1 64 61 2 3 153 155 Stanford 1 2 47 95 2 3 115 136 Florida St. 1 4 77 132 1 5 89 152 California 0 2 47 53 3 2 130 90 NC State 0 2 65 93 3 3 167 202 North Carolina 0 2 44 55 3 3 196 172

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, Noon

California at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Virginia at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Louisville, Noon

NC State at California, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 2 0 72 37 5 0 165 79 Iowa St. 2 0 63 21 5 0 156 50 Texas Tech 3 0 102 85 5 1 236 194 Colorado 2 0 86 52 4 1 155 115 West Virginia 2 0 70 42 3 2 165 128 Arizona St. 1 1 57 61 4 1 166 119 Kansas St. 1 1 51 58 4 1 157 98 Utah 1 1 32 42 4 1 142 75 Arizona 1 1 45 38 3 2 135 118 Cincinnati 1 1 75 44 3 2 167 108 UCF 1 1 56 82 3 2 171 123 TCU 1 2 91 92 3 3 212 185 Houston 1 2 30 73 2 4 82 123 Oklahoma St. 0 3 53 102 3 3 181 163 Baylor 0 3 80 115 2 4 168 144 Kansas 0 3 86 105 1 5 171 154

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at BYU, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Arizona St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

UCF at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 2 0 92 34 6 0 251 109 UC Davis 2 0 55 52 5 1 160 140 Weber St. 2 0 98 64 3 3 182 144 Idaho 1 1 49 45 4 2 148 119 Montana 1 1 100 104 4 2 258 192 Idaho St. 1 1 58 75 3 3 189 203 N. Arizona 1 1 51 39 3 3 186 122 Cal Poly 1 1 66 48 2 3 125 130 Sacramento St. 0 1 16 34 2 3 138 129 E. Washington 0 1 49 52 1 4 163 191 N. Colorado 0 2 24 83 0 6 77 221 Portland St. 0 2 42 70 0 5 116 241

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 2 0 83 69 5 1 193 128 Tennessee Tech 2 0 76 35 2 3 124 137 W. Illinois 1 0 31 20 2 3 132 234 Tennessee St. 2 1 51 53 4 2 136 154 UT Martin 1 1 77 62 3 3 174 175 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 1 48 49 2 4 142 159 Charleston Southern 0 2 29 44 1 4 74 124 E. Illinois 0 2 52 66 1 5 93 193 Gardner-Webb 0 2 38 87 1 5 132 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 3 0 125 65 6 0 285 89 Ohio St. 2 0 73 14 5 0 230 34 Oregon 2 0 65 23 5 0 175 85 Penn St. 2 0 48 18 5 0 172 57 Nebraska 2 1 66 48 5 1 168 68 Michigan 2 1 71 75 4 2 141 134 Washington 2 1 69 43 4 2 153 79 Illinois 1 1 38 45 4 1 136 71 Rutgers 1 1 28 32 4 1 147 79 Iowa 1 1 38 49 3 2 135 90 Wisconsin 1 1 73 44 3 2 138 113 Southern Cal 1 2 79 72 3 2 154 92 Michigan St. 1 2 44 93 3 3 119 126 Minnesota 1 2 62 75 3 3 154 94 Maryland 0 2 52 69 3 2 167 109 Northwestern 0 2 29 65 2 3 93 104 Purdue 0 2 16 80 1 4 93 184 UCLA 0 3 37 103 1 4 70 150

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Iowa, Noon

Wisconsin at Rutgers, Noon

Penn St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

UCLA at Rutgers, Noon

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 2 0 84 48 5 0 210 87 Villanova 2 0 56 37 5 1 152 105 Rhode Island 2 0 67 53 4 1 115 139 Richmond 2 0 47 34 4 2 155 118 New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 2 130 128 Stony Brook 1 1 48 59 4 2 137 138 William & Mary 1 1 76 41 4 2 200 133 Maine 1 1 56 71 3 2 123 141 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 86 64 3 3 256 209 Towson 1 1 47 41 2 3 105 129 Hampton 0 2 51 95 3 3 176 173 Albany (NY) 0 1 20 34 2 3 105 155 Bryant 0 1 17 38 2 3 119 181 Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 4 132 188 Elon 0 1 17 27 1 4 92 130 NC A&T 0 2 30 62 1 5 119 238

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 3 0 89 58 5 0 165 106 Sam Houston St. 2 0 72 32 5 1 191 143 W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 2 126 126 Jacksonville St. 1 0 63 24 2 3 182 172 FIU 1 1 41 41 2 4 162 171 Louisiana Tech 0 1 10 17 1 3 75 87 Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 4 80 195 New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 4 98 175 Kennesaw St. 0 1 24 63 0 5 73 180 UTEP 0 2 31 69 0 5 79 163

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 31, FIU 24

Wednesday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Kennesaw St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 3 96 121 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 4 83 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 1 0 20 17 3 0 81 44 Brown 1 0 31 28 2 1 92 84 Columbia 1 0 34 17 2 1 82 57 Cornell 1 0 47 23 1 2 81 95 Harvard 0 1 28 31 2 1 91 54 Yale 0 1 23 47 2 1 84 100 Penn 0 1 17 20 1 2 66 66 Princeton 0 1 17 34 1 2 67 82

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 2 90 121 Ohio 1 0 30 10 3 2 106 115 Bowling Green 1 0 27 20 2 3 142 127 Miami (Ohio) 0 1 20 30 1 4 68 118 Akron 0 2 30 57 1 5 91 228 Kent St. 0 1 33 52 0 5 74 257

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 1 0 52 33 4 1 162 111 Toledo 1 0 30 20 4 1 179 96 Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 3 2 150 147 W. Michigan 1 0 45 42 2 3 138 184 N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 3 2 141 96 Ball St. 0 2 76 82 1 4 125 241

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Buffalo, Noon

Ball St. at Kent St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 37 10 4 2 208 158 SC State 0 0 0 0 3 2 122 129 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 145 92 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 107 153 Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 5 106 183 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 120 190

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Fort Valley St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 2 0 83 27 5 1 240 120 S. Dakota St. 1 0 41 3 4 1 171 74 South Dakota 2 0 101 13 4 1 201 46 Missouri St. 1 0 38 31 3 2 155 140 Illinois St. 1 1 55 52 4 2 161 150 North Dakota 1 1 89 76 4 2 212 173 Youngstown St. 1 1 52 52 2 4 170 202 N. Iowa 0 1 3 41 2 3 65 128 S. Illinois 0 2 23 87 2 4 123 211 Indiana St. 0 1 14 21 1 4 82 137 Murray St. 0 2 35 131 1 4 111 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., TBA

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 1 0 62 30 4 1 253 150 San Jose St. 2 0 52 38 4 1 177 126 UNLV 1 0 59 14 4 1 222 99 San Diego St. 1 0 27 24 2 3 103 112 Wyoming 1 0 31 19 1 4 82 162 Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 2 156 140 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 105 153 Hawaii 0 1 24 27 2 3 121 95 Nevada 0 1 31 35 2 4 149 153 Air Force 0 2 26 48 1 4 57 119 New Mexico 0 1 21 38 1 4 160 219 Utah St. 0 1 30 62 1 4 116 207

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 47 21 3 2 120 151 CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 3 123 147 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 3 118 132 Wagner 1 1 42 28 3 3 141 132 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 2 3 81 115 Stonehill 0 1 7 28 1 3 58 131 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 21 47 0 6 90 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

LIU Brooklyn at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, Noon

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 150 116 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 209 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 2 149 161 Lafayette 1 0 28 23 3 2 157 133 Holy Cross 1 0 38 7 2 4 163 150 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 3 2 125 117 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130 Colgate 0 1 7 38 1 5 102 165 Fordham 0 1 23 28 0 6 98 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 1 0 40 6 5 0 215 30 Davidson 2 0 90 56 4 1 205 128 Dayton 1 0 47 14 3 1 127 55 Drake 2 0 57 31 3 1 95 105 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 34 24 2 3 81 153 San Diego 1 1 55 51 3 2 132 120 Morehead St. 1 1 23 45 3 3 103 163 Stetson 0 1 24 34 2 3 107 120 Presbyterian 0 2 58 75 2 4 172 194 Valparaiso 0 2 8 44 2 4 91 178 Marist 0 2 33 89 0 5 75 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Stetson, ppd.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 1 0 35 13 5 0 225 35 Texas A&M 3 0 95 47 5 1 186 100 LSU 1 0 36 33 4 1 176 108 Georgia 2 1 78 66 4 1 160 72 Arkansas 2 1 60 49 4 2 198 115 Mississippi 1 1 44 23 5 1 264 45 Alabama 1 1 76 74 4 1 223 100 Missouri 1 1 40 68 4 1 156 89 Oklahoma 1 1 42 46 4 1 143 80 Tennessee 1 1 39 34 4 1 230 47 Florida 1 1 65 61 3 2 151 122 Vanderbilt 1 1 67 65 3 2 188 128 Kentucky 1 2 38 61 3 2 110 67 South Carolina 1 2 67 69 3 2 140 95 Auburn 0 3 48 82 2 4 180 125 Mississippi St. 0 2 41 80 1 4 137 158

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Alabama, Noon

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

South Carolina at Oklahoma, TBA

Auburn at Missouri, TBA

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 70 27 5 0 164 39 Samford 1 0 27 3 2 2 75 93 Furman 1 0 17 16 2 3 109 157 W. Carolina 1 0 21 17 2 3 117 142 ETSU 1 1 44 34 3 3 184 124 Chattanooga 1 1 20 20 2 3 89 143 Wofford 0 2 20 43 2 3 88 110 The Citadel 0 3 54 89 2 4 150 133 VMI 0 1 3 27 0 5 55 194

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 1 0 43 22 3 3 172 192 SE Louisiana 1 0 21 9 2 4 92 197 Stephen F. Austin 1 1 83 45 3 2 228 87 McNeese St. 1 1 50 67 4 3 174 192 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 3 2 174 129 Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 2 106 115 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 2 3 162 110 Northwestern St. 0 1 17 59 0 6 86 303 Texas A&M Commerce 0 1 9 21 0 5 73 171

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, Noon

Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 2 0 88 52 4 2 213 145 Florida A&M 1 0 28 13 3 2 95 144 Alabama St. 1 1 39 49 2 3 94 95 Alabama A&M 0 1 38 45 2 3 130 200 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 21 26 0 5 94 202 MVSU 0 1 21 42 0 5 64 236

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 2 0 80 49 3 3 135 194 Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 3 102 139 Texas Southern 1 1 41 52 2 3 93 151 Prairie View 1 2 69 92 2 4 134 219 Grambling St. 0 1 34 36 3 2 157 144 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 28 38 1 4 146 205

___

Friday’s Games

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 45 37 4 1 192 148 Georgia Southern 1 0 38 21 3 2 158 160 Marshall 1 0 52 37 3 2 152 140 James Madison 0 1 19 21 4 1 195 91 Georgia St. 0 1 21 38 2 2 93 126 Appalachian St. 0 2 51 100 2 3 130 195 Old Dominion 0 1 37 45 1 4 117 152

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 23 13 4 1 171 112 Louisiana-Monroe 2 0 34 28 4 1 99 99 Arkansas St. 1 0 18 16 3 2 105 151 Texas State 1 0 38 17 3 2 188 125 South Alabama 1 1 64 32 2 4 219 163 Southern Miss. 0 1 13 23 1 4 79 157 Troy 0 2 26 51 1 5 124 167

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 2 0 66 51 5 1 166 170 Abilene Christian 3 0 134 88 4 2 233 189 E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 3 2 106 114 North Alabama 2 1 99 58 2 5 159 202 Cent. Arkansas 1 1 79 58 4 2 234 136 S. Utah 1 1 65 55 2 4 141 190 Austin Peay 1 2 54 89 2 4 130 198 West Georgia 0 4 63 109 1 4 101 138 Utah Tech 0 2 44 115 0 6 96 295

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 1 162 63 Uconn 4 2 215 130 Umass 1 5 115 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

