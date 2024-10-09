FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|0
|152
|42
|5
|0
|194
|49
|Navy
|3
|0
|135
|73
|5
|0
|218
|101
|North Texas
|1
|0
|52
|20
|4
|1
|204
|161
|Tulane
|2
|0
|116
|30
|4
|2
|255
|131
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|76
|44
|3
|3
|144
|190
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|54
|75
|3
|3
|159
|148
|Memphis
|0
|1
|44
|56
|4
|1
|166
|92
|FAU
|0
|1
|7
|24
|2
|3
|110
|118
|South Florida
|0
|1
|10
|45
|2
|3
|138
|164
|UTSA
|0
|1
|20
|30
|2
|3
|110
|158
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|27
|101
|2
|4
|146
|222
|Rice
|0
|2
|34
|58
|1
|4
|124
|132
|UAB
|0
|2
|38
|112
|1
|4
|112
|184
|Temple
|0
|2
|25
|80
|1
|5
|113
|217
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB at Army, Noon
Memphis at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.
North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
East Carolina at Army, Noon
North Texas at Memphis, TBA
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|77
|72
|6
|0
|286
|113
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|34
|24
|5
|0
|228
|126
|SMU
|2
|0
|76
|43
|5
|1
|245
|134
|Clemson
|3
|0
|128
|62
|4
|1
|197
|116
|Virginia
|2
|0
|55
|44
|4
|1
|145
|108
|Duke
|1
|1
|35
|44
|5
|1
|158
|105
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|55
|54
|4
|1
|179
|131
|Boston College
|1
|1
|42
|37
|4
|2
|163
|103
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|95
|97
|4
|2
|189
|116
|Louisville
|1
|1
|58
|53
|3
|2
|193
|98
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|65
|45
|3
|3
|183
|136
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|64
|61
|2
|3
|153
|155
|Stanford
|1
|2
|47
|95
|2
|3
|115
|136
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|77
|132
|1
|5
|89
|152
|California
|0
|2
|47
|53
|3
|2
|130
|90
|NC State
|0
|2
|65
|93
|3
|3
|167
|202
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|44
|55
|3
|3
|196
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, Noon
California at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon
Virginia at Clemson, Noon
Miami at Louisville, Noon
NC State at California, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|72
|37
|5
|0
|165
|79
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|63
|21
|5
|0
|156
|50
|Texas Tech
|3
|0
|102
|85
|5
|1
|236
|194
|Colorado
|2
|0
|86
|52
|4
|1
|155
|115
|West Virginia
|2
|0
|70
|42
|3
|2
|165
|128
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|57
|61
|4
|1
|166
|119
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|51
|58
|4
|1
|157
|98
|Utah
|1
|1
|32
|42
|4
|1
|142
|75
|Arizona
|1
|1
|45
|38
|3
|2
|135
|118
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|75
|44
|3
|2
|167
|108
|UCF
|1
|1
|56
|82
|3
|2
|171
|123
|TCU
|1
|2
|91
|92
|3
|3
|212
|185
|Houston
|1
|2
|30
|73
|2
|4
|82
|123
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|53
|102
|3
|3
|181
|163
|Baylor
|0
|3
|80
|115
|2
|4
|168
|144
|Kansas
|0
|3
|86
|105
|1
|5
|171
|154
___
Friday’s Games
Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at BYU, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Oklahoma St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Arizona St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
UCF at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|92
|34
|6
|0
|251
|109
|UC Davis
|2
|0
|55
|52
|5
|1
|160
|140
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|98
|64
|3
|3
|182
|144
|Idaho
|1
|1
|49
|45
|4
|2
|148
|119
|Montana
|1
|1
|100
|104
|4
|2
|258
|192
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|58
|75
|3
|3
|189
|203
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|51
|39
|3
|3
|186
|122
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|66
|48
|2
|3
|125
|130
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|16
|34
|2
|3
|138
|129
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|49
|52
|1
|4
|163
|191
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|24
|83
|0
|6
|77
|221
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|42
|70
|0
|5
|116
|241
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona at Montana, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|69
|5
|1
|193
|128
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|0
|76
|35
|2
|3
|124
|137
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|31
|20
|2
|3
|132
|234
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|51
|53
|4
|2
|136
|154
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|77
|62
|3
|3
|174
|175
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|1
|48
|49
|2
|4
|142
|159
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|29
|44
|1
|4
|74
|124
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|52
|66
|1
|5
|93
|193
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|38
|87
|1
|5
|132
|169
___
Saturday’s Games
Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|3
|0
|125
|65
|6
|0
|285
|89
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|73
|14
|5
|0
|230
|34
|Oregon
|2
|0
|65
|23
|5
|0
|175
|85
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|48
|18
|5
|0
|172
|57
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|66
|48
|5
|1
|168
|68
|Michigan
|2
|1
|71
|75
|4
|2
|141
|134
|Washington
|2
|1
|69
|43
|4
|2
|153
|79
|Illinois
|1
|1
|38
|45
|4
|1
|136
|71
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|28
|32
|4
|1
|147
|79
|Iowa
|1
|1
|38
|49
|3
|2
|135
|90
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|73
|44
|3
|2
|138
|113
|Southern Cal
|1
|2
|79
|72
|3
|2
|154
|92
|Michigan St.
|1
|2
|44
|93
|3
|3
|119
|126
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|62
|75
|3
|3
|154
|94
|Maryland
|0
|2
|52
|69
|3
|2
|167
|109
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|29
|65
|2
|3
|93
|104
|Purdue
|0
|2
|16
|80
|1
|4
|93
|184
|UCLA
|0
|3
|37
|103
|1
|4
|70
|150
___
Friday’s Games
Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Iowa, Noon
Wisconsin at Rutgers, Noon
Penn St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
UCLA at Rutgers, Noon
Nebraska at Indiana, Noon
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|84
|48
|5
|0
|210
|87
|Villanova
|2
|0
|56
|37
|5
|1
|152
|105
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|67
|53
|4
|1
|115
|139
|Richmond
|2
|0
|47
|34
|4
|2
|155
|118
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|2
|130
|128
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|48
|59
|4
|2
|137
|138
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|76
|41
|4
|2
|200
|133
|Maine
|1
|1
|56
|71
|3
|2
|123
|141
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|86
|64
|3
|3
|256
|209
|Towson
|1
|1
|47
|41
|2
|3
|105
|129
|Hampton
|0
|2
|51
|95
|3
|3
|176
|173
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|20
|34
|2
|3
|105
|155
|Bryant
|0
|1
|17
|38
|2
|3
|119
|181
|Campbell
|0
|2
|26
|45
|2
|4
|132
|188
|Elon
|0
|1
|17
|27
|1
|4
|92
|130
|NC A&T
|0
|2
|30
|62
|1
|5
|119
|238
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|3
|0
|89
|58
|5
|0
|165
|106
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|72
|32
|5
|1
|191
|143
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|49
|21
|3
|2
|126
|126
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|63
|24
|2
|3
|182
|172
|FIU
|1
|1
|41
|41
|2
|4
|162
|171
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|75
|87
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|4
|80
|195
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|35
|61
|1
|4
|98
|175
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|24
|63
|0
|5
|73
|180
|UTEP
|0
|2
|31
|69
|0
|5
|79
|163
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 31, FIU 24
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kennesaw St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|96
|121
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|83
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|81
|44
|Brown
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|1
|92
|84
|Columbia
|1
|0
|34
|17
|2
|1
|82
|57
|Cornell
|1
|0
|47
|23
|1
|2
|81
|95
|Harvard
|0
|1
|28
|31
|2
|1
|91
|54
|Yale
|0
|1
|23
|47
|2
|1
|84
|100
|Penn
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|2
|66
|66
|Princeton
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|2
|67
|82
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Wagner, Noon
Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lehigh at Yale, Noon
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|2
|90
|121
|Ohio
|1
|0
|30
|10
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|142
|127
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|20
|30
|1
|4
|68
|118
|Akron
|0
|2
|30
|57
|1
|5
|91
|228
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|33
|52
|0
|5
|74
|257
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|52
|33
|4
|1
|162
|111
|Toledo
|1
|0
|30
|20
|4
|1
|179
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|2
|150
|147
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|45
|42
|2
|3
|138
|184
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|3
|2
|141
|96
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|76
|82
|1
|4
|125
|241
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at Buffalo, Noon
Ball St. at Kent St., Noon
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|37
|10
|4
|2
|208
|158
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|122
|129
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|145
|92
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|107
|153
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|10
|37
|2
|5
|106
|183
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|120
|190
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Fort Valley St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|83
|27
|5
|1
|240
|120
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|41
|3
|4
|1
|171
|74
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|101
|13
|4
|1
|201
|46
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|38
|31
|3
|2
|155
|140
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|55
|52
|4
|2
|161
|150
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|89
|76
|4
|2
|212
|173
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|4
|170
|202
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|3
|41
|2
|3
|65
|128
|S. Illinois
|0
|2
|23
|87
|2
|4
|123
|211
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|4
|82
|137
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|35
|131
|1
|4
|111
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., TBA
N. Iowa at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|62
|30
|4
|1
|253
|150
|San Jose St.
|2
|0
|52
|38
|4
|1
|177
|126
|UNLV
|1
|0
|59
|14
|4
|1
|222
|99
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|27
|24
|2
|3
|103
|112
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|31
|19
|1
|4
|82
|162
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|52
|80
|3
|2
|156
|140
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|105
|153
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|121
|95
|Nevada
|0
|1
|31
|35
|2
|4
|149
|153
|Air Force
|0
|2
|26
|48
|1
|4
|57
|119
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|4
|160
|219
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|30
|62
|1
|4
|116
|207
___
Friday’s Games
UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|47
|21
|3
|2
|120
|151
|CCSU
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|123
|147
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|76
|42
|2
|3
|118
|132
|Wagner
|1
|1
|42
|28
|3
|3
|141
|132
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|3
|81
|115
|Stonehill
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|3
|58
|131
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|21
|47
|0
|6
|90
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon
Columbia at Wagner, Noon
Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
LIU Brooklyn at Robert Morris, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, Noon
CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|150
|116
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|209
|162
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|2
|149
|161
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|28
|23
|3
|2
|157
|133
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|38
|7
|2
|4
|163
|150
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|125
|117
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|2
|146
|130
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|38
|1
|5
|102
|165
|Fordham
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|6
|98
|237
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon
Lehigh at Yale, Noon
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|1
|0
|40
|6
|5
|0
|215
|30
|Davidson
|2
|0
|90
|56
|4
|1
|205
|128
|Dayton
|1
|0
|47
|14
|3
|1
|127
|55
|Drake
|2
|0
|57
|31
|3
|1
|95
|105
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|3
|81
|153
|San Diego
|1
|1
|55
|51
|3
|2
|132
|120
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|23
|45
|3
|3
|103
|163
|Stetson
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|3
|107
|120
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|58
|75
|2
|4
|172
|194
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|8
|44
|2
|4
|91
|178
|Marist
|0
|2
|33
|89
|0
|5
|75
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon
Valparaiso at Stetson, ppd.
Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|1
|0
|35
|13
|5
|0
|225
|35
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|95
|47
|5
|1
|186
|100
|LSU
|1
|0
|36
|33
|4
|1
|176
|108
|Georgia
|2
|1
|78
|66
|4
|1
|160
|72
|Arkansas
|2
|1
|60
|49
|4
|2
|198
|115
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|44
|23
|5
|1
|264
|45
|Alabama
|1
|1
|76
|74
|4
|1
|223
|100
|Missouri
|1
|1
|40
|68
|4
|1
|156
|89
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|42
|46
|4
|1
|143
|80
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|39
|34
|4
|1
|230
|47
|Florida
|1
|1
|65
|61
|3
|2
|151
|122
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|67
|65
|3
|2
|188
|128
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|38
|61
|3
|2
|110
|67
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|67
|69
|3
|2
|140
|95
|Auburn
|0
|3
|48
|82
|2
|4
|180
|125
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|41
|80
|1
|4
|137
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Alabama, Noon
Missouri at Umass, Noon
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
South Carolina at Oklahoma, TBA
Auburn at Missouri, TBA
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|70
|27
|5
|0
|164
|39
|Samford
|1
|0
|27
|3
|2
|2
|75
|93
|Furman
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|3
|109
|157
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|21
|17
|2
|3
|117
|142
|ETSU
|1
|1
|44
|34
|3
|3
|184
|124
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|20
|20
|2
|3
|89
|143
|Wofford
|0
|2
|20
|43
|2
|3
|88
|110
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|54
|89
|2
|4
|150
|133
|VMI
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0
|5
|55
|194
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|1
|0
|43
|22
|3
|3
|172
|192
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|21
|9
|2
|4
|92
|197
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|83
|45
|3
|2
|228
|87
|McNeese St.
|1
|1
|50
|67
|4
|3
|174
|192
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|174
|129
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|162
|110
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|17
|59
|0
|6
|86
|303
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|1
|9
|21
|0
|5
|73
|171
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, Noon
Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|88
|52
|4
|2
|213
|145
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|13
|3
|2
|95
|144
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|39
|49
|2
|3
|94
|95
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|38
|45
|2
|3
|130
|200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|5
|94
|202
|MVSU
|0
|1
|21
|42
|0
|5
|64
|236
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|80
|49
|3
|3
|135
|194
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|3
|102
|139
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|41
|52
|2
|3
|93
|151
|Prairie View
|1
|2
|69
|92
|2
|4
|134
|219
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|34
|36
|3
|2
|157
|144
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|28
|38
|1
|4
|146
|205
___
Friday’s Games
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|45
|37
|4
|1
|192
|148
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|2
|158
|160
|Marshall
|1
|0
|52
|37
|3
|2
|152
|140
|James Madison
|0
|1
|19
|21
|4
|1
|195
|91
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|93
|126
|Appalachian St.
|0
|2
|51
|100
|2
|3
|130
|195
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|37
|45
|1
|4
|117
|152
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|23
|13
|4
|1
|171
|112
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|0
|34
|28
|4
|1
|99
|99
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|18
|16
|3
|2
|105
|151
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|2
|188
|125
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|64
|32
|2
|4
|219
|163
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|13
|23
|1
|4
|79
|157
|Troy
|0
|2
|26
|51
|1
|5
|124
|167
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|2
|0
|66
|51
|5
|1
|166
|170
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|134
|88
|4
|2
|233
|189
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|2
|106
|114
|North Alabama
|2
|1
|99
|58
|2
|5
|159
|202
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|79
|58
|4
|2
|234
|136
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|65
|55
|2
|4
|141
|190
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|54
|89
|2
|4
|130
|198
|West Georgia
|0
|4
|63
|109
|1
|4
|101
|138
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|44
|115
|0
|6
|96
|295
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
West Georgia at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|162
|63
|Uconn
|4
|2
|215
|130
|Umass
|1
|5
|115
|188
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri at Umass, Noon
Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.