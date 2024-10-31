England prop Marler apologizes to All Blacks fans after calling for haka to be scrapped

LONDON (AP) — England prop Joe Marler apologized Thursday for calling for the All Blacks’ famous pre-match haka to be…

LONDON (AP) — England prop Joe Marler apologized Thursday for calling for the All Blacks’ famous pre-match haka to be scrapped.

Ahead of England’s match against New Zealand on Saturday, the 34-year-old Marler had said the pre-kickoff ritual “needs binning. It’s ridiculous.”

Marler had been part of the 36-man training squad that was preparing for the test, but he was not selected for the match at Twickenham.

“Hey rugby fans. Just wanted to jump on here and say sorry to any New Zealand fans I upset with my poorly articulated tweet earlier in the week. I meant no malice in asking for it to be binned, just want to see the restrictions lifted to allow for a response without sanction,” Marler wrote on X.

In rugby union, regulations prevent opposing teams from crossing the halfway line while New Zealand players are performing the haka.

England was fined in 2019 after contravening the rule ahead of the World Cup semifinal, with Marler going across the line as England did a reverse V, as if to hem in the New Zealand players.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said Marler “could have articulated himself better on that.” He defended the haka as great rugby tradition that is part of “our DNA” and honors their roots.

Marler acknowleged he could have explained himself better.

“I’m grateful for the education received on how important the Haka is to the New Zealand culture and hope others have a better understanding too,” he wrote.

