Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (93-69, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -142, Padres +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Los Angeles has a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 60-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has gone 48-33 on the road and 93-69 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 15th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 8-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 38 doubles, seven triples and 54 home runs while hitting .310 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has 31 doubles, six triples, 24 home runs and 90 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .302 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Padres: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.