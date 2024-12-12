Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Prep WV 70, Intermountain Christian 37
Canyon View 62, Snow Canyon 51
Delta 67, Beaver 48
Dugway 46, UMA-Camp Williams 42
Enterprise 66, Water Canyon 31
Hurricane 66, Richfield 62
Milford 71, Bryce Valley 69
Morgan 69, American Heritage 58
Ogden 38, North Sanpete 34
Union 42, Emery 40
Wasatch 55, West 47
