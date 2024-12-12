Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= American Prep WV 70, Intermountain Christian 37 Canyon View 62, Snow Canyon 51 Delta 67, Beaver 48…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Prep WV 70, Intermountain Christian 37

Canyon View 62, Snow Canyon 51

Delta 67, Beaver 48

Dugway 46, UMA-Camp Williams 42

Enterprise 66, Water Canyon 31

Hurricane 66, Richfield 62

Milford 71, Bryce Valley 69

Morgan 69, American Heritage 58

Ogden 38, North Sanpete 34

Union 42, Emery 40

Wasatch 55, West 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

