Dodgers host the Padres in NLDS Game 5

San Diego Padres (93-69, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Friday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -142, Padres +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres on Friday in Game 5 of the NLDS. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner moves on to the NLCS.

Los Angeles is 52-29 at home and 98-64 overall. The Dodgers rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

San Diego is 93-69 overall and 48-33 in road games. The Padres are 80-28 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Padres are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 home runs, 81 walks and 130 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-39 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has 31 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (ankle), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (abductor), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

