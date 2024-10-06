Diego Luna scores a goal as Real Salt Lake beats Earthquakes 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the 78th minute Saturday night to help Real Salt Lake beat…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the 78th minute Saturday night to help Real Salt Lake beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 to extend its unbeaten streak to five consecutive games.

Luna took a pass from Braian Ojeda about 10 yards outside the penalty area and, without much pressure from the Earthquakes defense, ripped a left-footed shot that bounced off the back post into the net to give Real Salt Lake (15-7-11) a 1-0 lead.

RSL had 55% possession and outshot the Earthquakes 14-6, 6-1 on target.

Daniel De Sousa Britto, known simply as “Daniel,” had five saves for San Jose (6-24-3).

Real Salt Lake has 56 points, tied with the Seattle Sounders for third in the Western Conference, two behind second-place Los Angeles FC.

The Earthquakes lost for the third time in four games and has just one win in their last seven.

