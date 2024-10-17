Danielle Collins isn’t retiring from tennis after all. She’ll be back in 2025

Danielle Collins says she’s changed her mind about retiring from the WTA Tour at the end of this year and…

Danielle Collins says she’s changed her mind about retiring from the WTA Tour at the end of this year and will be back in 2025.

The 30-year-old American said on her Instagram account Thursday that after dealing with hurricanes in her home state of Florida and seeing specialist doctors about her health issues, she’s been “a little MIA (missing in action) the last few weeks.”

“Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought,” she said.

“So, the DANIMAL story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025.”

Collins’ social media post came only hours after a United Cup media release Friday in Australia listed her as one of the American entries, along with Coco Gauff, for the mixed teams tournament in Perth and Sydney from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5. It’s one of several tune-up tournaments ahead of the 2025 Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 12.

Collins, who lost to Ash Barty in the final of the 2022 Australian Open for her best Grand Slam singles result, said at this year’s Melbourne Park tournament that she planned to retire after the 2024 season.

Among other matches this year, she had an injury retirement in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics in a fiery match with Iga Swiatek, and l ost in the first round of the U.S. Open. Collins is currently ranked ninth on the WTA Tour in singles.

“While there are no guarantees in life, I hope to build on my 2024 momentum and keep playing until there is more certainty around my personal fertility journey,” she said. “The only guarantee for now will be some more epic matches.”

