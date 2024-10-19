Copp’s 2 goals lead Red Wings over reeling Predators 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Copp scored twice, Alex Lyon made 37 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Copp scored twice, Alex Lyon made 37 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Nashville Predators 5-2 on Saturday.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson also scored for Detroit, which dropped three of its first four games this season.

Steven Stamkos scored his first goal for Nashville. Luke Schenn also scored, and Juuse Saros made 19 stops.

The Predators dropped to 0-5-0 this season. They are the only NHL team without a point.

Stamkos’ power-play goal 32 seconds into the third period was his first goal with the Predators. The veteran forward signed a $32 million, four-year contract in free agency.

Both of Detroit’s wins this season have come against Nashville.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Larkin has been a point-per-game player the last three seasons. Five games into this season, he has three goals and an assist.

Predators: Nashville is off to its worst start since 2002-03, when they were 0-4-1-2. But unlike the early days of the franchise when the payroll was small, Nashville spent big in free agency in the offseason, bringing in the likes of Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei.

Key moment

Less than three minutes after Stamkos tied it at 2, Joe Veleno blocked a clearing attempt by Nashville defenseman Alexandre Carrier and then found Copp in front for the go-ahead goal.

Key stat

All but one of Nashville’s losses this season have come on home ice. Dating to last season’s first-round playoff loss to Vancouver, when they lost all three home games in the series, the Predators have lost seven consecutive games played at home.

Up next

The Red Wings visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and the Predators conclude a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

