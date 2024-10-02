Brazil teenager Endrick becomes youngest Champions League starter for Real Madrid

LILLE, France (AP) — Endrick has yet another record to his name with Real Madrid. At 18 years, 73 days…

At 18 years, 73 days old, the Brazil forward became the youngest player to start a Champions League match with the Spanish powerhouse in the game at Lille on Wednesday.

He surpassed the mark set by former Madrid great Raúl González, who was 18 years, 78 days old when he faced Ajax in 1995.

Endrick had already become Madrid’s youngest Champions League scorer with his stoppage-time goal in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month.

Endrick also is the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in the Spanish league. He scored at 18 years, 35 days, surpassing Frenchman Raphael Varane, who was 18 years, 152 days when he scored in 2011.

It was Endrick’s first start with Madrid since he joined the club. He had appeared in eight matches coming off the bench.

He was substituted by Luka Modric in the 57th minute against Lille.

Endrick was only 16 when Madrid paid Brazilian club Palmeiras a transfer fee of more than 40 million euros (around $44 million), plus add-ons, in 2022. He stayed with Palmeiras until arriving at Madrid for this season after turning 18.

