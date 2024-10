2024 MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT Tuesday, Oct. 22 Eastern Conference Wild Card Montreal vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 Western Conference…

All Times EDT

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Eastern Conference Wild Card

Montreal vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Western Conference Wild Card

Vancouver vs. Portland, 10:30 p.m.

First Round

Best of 3

x-if necessary

Friday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference

First Round

Miami vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. TBD

Cincinnati vs. New York City, TBD

Columbus vs. New York, TBD

Western Conference

First Round

Los Angeles FC vs. TBD

Seattle vs. Houston, TBD

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota, TBD

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado, TBD

Semifinals

Nov. 23 – Nov. 24

Eastern Conference

XX/XX vs. XX/XX winner, TBD

XX/XX vs. XX/XX winner, TBD

Western Conference

XX/XX vs. XX/XX winner, TBD

XX/XX vs. XX/XX winner, TBD

Conference Final

Nov. 30 – Dec. 1

Semifinals winners, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 7

Conference Final winners, 4 p.m.

