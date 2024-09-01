Yordan Alvarez homers twice as Astros complete 4-game sweep of Royals with 7-2 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice and Jon Singleton added a two-run shot as the Houston Astros completed a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice and Jon Singleton added a two-run shot as the Houston Astros completed a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 7-2 win Sunday.

It’s Houston’s fifth straight win overall and comes after the Royals swept a three-game series against the AL West leaders at home in April.

“They kicked our butts early in the season in Kansas City when we were not playing our best,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “But that’s why you play 162 and we are a different club. We’re getting closer to our goal and we’re playing with a different type of intensity and focus and we demonstrated that this series.”

Kansas City lost a season-high fifth straight game to fall into a tie with Minnesota for second in the AL Central, 3 1/2 games behind division-leading Cleveland. The losing streak comes after the Royals won the first of three games of a four-game set against the Guardians and moved into a tie for the division lead. Cleveland and the Royals open another three-game series in Kansas City on Monday.

“The whole series was frustrating,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “We didn’t come out of here with any wins. That’s what we play for, is to win every day. So that stinks.”

It’s the sixth multi-homer game for Alvarez this season and his second this week after the Cuban slugger tied a career high with three home runs in Wednesday’s 10-0 rout of the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

Alvarez connected off Alec Marsh (7-8) in the fourth inning before Singleton’s shot made it 3-0. Alvarez belted his 30th home run of the season off Sam Long to start the sixth. He joins Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell as the only players in franchise history with at least four consecutive seasons with at least 30 home runs.

He nearly had another three homer game Sunday, but Tommy Pham caught his fly ball in the eighth inning on the track, just in front of the bullpen.

Sunday was the first time since June 22 that Alvarez homered at Minute Maid Park.

“When I hit the ball, there was like a stress that just left me,” Alvarez said in Spanish through a translator. “Obviously, there had been a while where I hadn’t been hitting the ball for homers here. So I hit that one, then came the other one and then almost the third one came. So hopefully that bad streak is gone.”

Houston starter Ronel Blanco (10-6) allowed three hits and struck out three in five innings for his first win since July 9.

Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single for Kansas City in the sixth and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for a second straight game with a solo shot in the seventh. Gurriel made his debut with the Royals on Sunday after being acquired from Atlanta on Saturday for cash considerations.

The Astros led by three runs when MJ Melendez walked with one out in the sixth and Freddie Fermin singled. Gurriel then singled on a line drive to left field, scoring Melendez and cutting the lead to 3-1.

Witt collected his 30th home run of the season with one out in the seventh, when he connected off Héctor Neris for a second straight game. Witt, who leads the major leagues in hits, batting average and runs, was 0 for 11 in the series before his home run on Saturday.

The Astros padded the lead in the eighth when Yainer Diaz hit an RBI double and Jeremy Peña scored two more on a single to make it 7-2.

Marsh permitted four hits and three runs in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Kyle Tucker, who has been out since fouling a ball off his shin June 3, continues to improve and could return next week. … 3B Alex Bregman missed a third straight game with elbow inflammation Sunday. But manager Joe Espada said the swelling is almost gone and he should return to the lineup Monday.

WELCOME BACK

Gurriel, who spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Astros, was given a big ovation when he was introduced before the game. Houston fans also cheered loudly for him each time he came to the plate.

The 40-year-old helped the Astros to two World Series titles and won a Gold Glove Award and the AL batting title in 2021.

Gurriel played his first game in the majors this season on Sunday after spending the year in Atlanta’s minor league system.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.50 ERA) opposes Cleveland RHP Gavin Williams (2-7, 4.99) when Kansas City opens a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (3-4, 4.16) will start the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati on Monday. The Reds haven’t released their rotation for the series.

