Yankee Stadium to host exhibition games in November between Dominican Winter League rivals

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankee Stadium will host the first two games of a Dominican Winter League exhibition series in November between Tigres del Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas.

The longtime rivals will meet in the Bronx on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. A postgame concert will follow both matchups, the New York Yankees announced Wednesday.

The same teams also played exhibition games in New York City last November, across town at Citi Field in Queens. The temperature at first pitch for the series opener was 52 degrees (11 Celsius), which was 23 degrees below the temperature in Santo Domingo.

Tigres and Águilas are the two winningest clubs in Dominican Winter League history. Tigres have won 24 championships, including each of the past two. Aguilas took their 22nd crown in 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

