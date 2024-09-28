Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Baltimore
|89
|71
|.556
|+4
|y-Detroit
|86
|74
|.538
|+1
|y-Kansas City
|85
|75
|.531
|—
|Seattle
|83
|77
|.519
|2
|Minnesota
|82
|78
|.513
|3
y-clinched wild card
___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 7-9) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-San Diego
|92
|68
|.575
|+4
|Atlanta
|87
|71
|.551
|—
|New York
|87
|71
|.551
|—
|Arizona
|88
|72
|.550
|—
y-clinched wild card
___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 10-9) at Milwaukee (Koenig 9-4), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.