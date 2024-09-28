Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Baltimore 89 71 .556 +4 y-Detroit 86 74 .538 +1 y-Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Baltimore 89 71 .556 +4 y-Detroit 86 74 .538 +1 y-Kansas City 85 75 .531 — Seattle 83 77 .519 2 Minnesota 82 78 .513 3

y-clinched wild card

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1

Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 7-9) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-San Diego 92 68 .575 +4 Atlanta 87 71 .551 — New York 87 71 .551 — Arizona 88 72 .550 —

y-clinched wild card

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 10-9) at Milwaukee (Koenig 9-4), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

