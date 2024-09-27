Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Baltimore 88 71 .553 +3 Detroit 85 74 .535 — Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Baltimore 88 71 .553 +3 Detroit 85 74 .535 — Kansas City 85 74 .535 — Minnesota 82 77 .516 3 Seattle 82 77 .516 3

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 1

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1

Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-9) at Minnesota (López 15-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 11-12) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-San Diego 91 68 .572 +3 New York 87 70 .554 — Arizona 88 71 .553 — Atlanta 86 71 .548 1

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

Arizona 8, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 12-5) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.