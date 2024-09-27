Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Baltimore
|88
|71
|.553
|+3
|Detroit
|85
|74
|.535
|—
|Kansas City
|85
|74
|.535
|—
|Minnesota
|82
|77
|.516
|3
|Seattle
|82
|77
|.516
|3
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 1
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-9) at Minnesota (López 15-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 11-12) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|91
|68
|.572
|+3
|New York
|87
|70
|.554
|—
|Arizona
|88
|71
|.553
|—
|Atlanta
|86
|71
|.548
|1
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
Arizona 8, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 12-5) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
