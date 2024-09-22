Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 70 .551 +4 Detroit 82 74 .526 — Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 70 .551 +4 Detroit 82 74 .526 — Kansas City 82 74 .526 — Minnesota 81 75 .519 1 Seattle 80 76 .513 2 Boston 78 78 .500 4 Tampa Bay 78 78 .500 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 4

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 4, Baltimore 3

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Texas 6, Seattle 5

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Boston (Houck 8-10) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-13), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 11-8) at Houston (Brown 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 90 66 .577 +3 Arizona 87 69 .558 — New York 87 69 .558 — Atlanta 85 71 .545 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Birdsong 4-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

