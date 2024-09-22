Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|86
|70
|.551
|+4
|Detroit
|82
|74
|.526
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|74
|.526
|—
|Minnesota
|81
|75
|.519
|1
|Seattle
|80
|76
|.513
|2
|Boston
|78
|78
|.500
|4
|Tampa Bay
|78
|78
|.500
|4
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 4
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Texas 6, Seattle 5
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Boston (Houck 8-10) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-13), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 11-8) at Houston (Brown 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|90
|66
|.577
|+3
|Arizona
|87
|69
|.558
|—
|New York
|87
|69
|.558
|—
|Atlanta
|85
|71
|.545
|2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Birdsong 4-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
