Wallner homers, Lee breaks 0-for-19 skid to lead Twins over Angels 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner homered for the second straight game, Brooks Lee snapped an 0-for-19 stretch with a go-ahead, two-run double and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Royce Lewis nearly had his sixth career grand slam for Minnesota in the seventh inning, as his drive to left field was initially called a home run but a review showed that the ball hit off the top of the wall and back into play for a two-run double.

Wallner’s 13th homer of the season into the bullpens in left-center field tied the game after Los Angeles’ Taylor Ward led off the game with his 23rd homer. Willi Castro had an RBI single to snap an 0-for-16 skid during a three-run fourth inning for the Twins.

“I think we feel good,” Wallner said. “Guys getting hits and just continuous hits, driving guys in, in scoring position, is huge for us.”

Minnesota has back-to-back wins after losing six of its previous seven games. The Twins remain six games behind Cleveland and 1 1/2 behind Kansas City in the AL Central. They are three ahead of Detroit for the final AL wild-card spot.

“We got some really nice swings,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You could feel the offense kind of brewing there. … You could feel the guys, the good energy, the good at-bats that they gave us. They were really locked in and doing their part in a nice way.”

Nolan Schanuel had his 13th homer of the season among three hits, and Jordyn Adams added his first career homer for Los Angeles, which has lost four of five.

“It felt good,” Adams said. “I was going up to the plate looking for something hard and obviously I got it. And I just tried not to miss it. I was fouling them back my previous two at-bats and that was my main focus. Just get it in play.”

Rookie starter Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Angels. He entered the game with five consecutive quality starts since being recalled on Aug. 10 for his third stint in the majors.

“I felt good, but I need to be better with the breaking balls as usual,” Kochanowicz said. “But they were just on the sinker. But then when I hit my spots and I did that little later on, I started using four-seamer to get them off of it.”

Minnesota rookie Zebby Matthews started and allowed two runs in just 3 1/3 innings. Cole Sands (7-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief.

Jhoan Duran surrendered three hits in the ninth, including an RBI single by Schanuel, but secured his 23rd save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF Brandon Drury left the game in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness. … Manager Ron Washington said OF Bryce Teodosio sustained a small finger fracture on a bunt attempt a night earlier, but Washington said Teodosio is expected to avoid a trip to the injured list.

Twins: After the game, Baldelli said OF Byron Buxton (right hip inflammation) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday’s game against Cincinnati. Austin Martin will be sent to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. … OF Manuel Margot was reinstated from the injured list after missing 10 games with a right groin strain. … C Christian Vázquez was also reinstated from the paternity list. … C Jaír Camargo and utility player Michael Helman were optioned to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Sam Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday as Los Angeles returns home for a series against the Houston Astros, who have not announced a starter.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77) will start Friday’s game for the Twins. The Reds haven’t announced a starter.

__

