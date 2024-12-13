Murray scores decisive goal in shootout and Vermont advances to its first men’s College Cup final

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Max Murray scored the decisive goal in a 4-3 shootout after Vermont and Denver played to…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Max Murray scored the decisive goal in a 4-3 shootout after Vermont and Denver played to a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time, and the Catamounts beat the No. 3 seed Pioneers on Friday night to advance to their first men’s College Cup final in program history.

Vermont (16-2-5), making its first-ever appearance in the College Cup, became just the third team in the last decade to beat two top-four seeds in one tournament after also taking down No. 2 Pittsburgh last weekend. The Catamounts have won 10 NCAA Tournament games over the last three years, the most of any program in the NCAA.

Denver (15-4-4) was makings its second appearance in the national semifinals, with the previous coming in a 2016 loss to Wake Forest in extra time.

Vermont goalkeeper Niklas Herceg blocked Ben Smith’s shot down the middle with his trail leg and Murray answered with his goal for a 3-2 lead in the shootout. Denver defender Trevor Wright had a left-footed shot glance off the crossbar to send Vermont into the championship match on Monday.

Neither team scored in the first half — after both teams entered having not allowed a goal during the tournament.

Denver’s attacking midfielder Sam Bassett scored from distance in the 69th minute for his ninth goal of the season. His teammate Ian Smith saved it from going out of bounds on the end line and passed it back to Bassett near the corner of the 18-yard box. Bassett calmly chipped it over Herceg into the opposite side netting.

Yaniv Bazini tied it at 1-all in the 84th for his 14th goal of the season. He got behind the defense to chest down a lofted pass from Nathan Siméon and calmly bounced it into the back of the net.

It was Vermont’s 16 goal this season coming in 83rd minute or later.

