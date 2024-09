US Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $26,440,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jack Draper (25), Britain, def. Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (22), Brazil, 6-1, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (10), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czechia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.