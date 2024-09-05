US Open Results

Thursday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $26,440,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Emma Navarro (13), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Karolina Muchova, Czechia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (7), Australia, def. Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 6-3, 6-7 (9), 6-4.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (0), 7-5.
