US Open Results

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Emma Navarro (13), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Karolina Muchova, Czechia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (7), Australia, def. Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 6-3, 6-7 (9), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (0), 7-5.

