US internationals Pulisic and McKennie score on opening night of revamped Champions League

MILAN (AP) — The United States player pool has never been more prominent in Europe’s top soccer leagues and two of its key players scored on the opening night of the continent’s top competition on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic marked his upcoming birthday by scoring an early goal to kick off AC Milan’s Champions League campaign.

But that strike, less than three minutes in, was the last thing he had to smile about as Milan went on to lose 3-1 at home to Liverpool in their opening match in the revamped competition.

Pulisic’s performance this season is as good as his team’s is bad.

Milan has won just one of its five matches this season under new coach Paulo Fonseca. Pulisic, who turns 26 on Wednesday, has three goals in that same period with two assists.

“It’s another bad result for us, we have to find answers, improve and win matches,” Pulisic said after the loss to Liverpool.

“We had the right energy at times but we couldn’t keep it up consistently … it’s been a difficult start to the season for us, we’re not happy and we have to change things.”

Pulisic was not the only American to find the back of the net on Tuesday. And it was a happier night for USMNT teammate Weston McKennie, who scored Juventus’ second during a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in an earlier match.

Three other Americans also featured on the opening day of the revamped Champions League, with Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and Richie Ledezma playing for PSV.

More of their compatriots — such as Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and injured Juventus forward Tim Weah — could feature later this week or further on in the competition.

With so many players competing at club soccer’s highest level, that can only be good news for new U.S coach Mauricio Pochettino as the Americans ramp up for a home World Cup in 2026.

Pulisic was the first American to play in a Champions League final when he won the competition with Chelsea in 2021.

He moved to Milan before the start of last season and had an impressive debut campaign at the Italian team, with 15 goals across all competitions.

That made Pulisic the first midfielder to score more than 10 goals for Milan — excluding penalties — since Kaka in the 2005-06 season.

Kaka was at San Siro for Tuesday’s match and gave a short speech to the Rossoneri fans before kickoff. The former Brazil international — and World Cup winner — spent six seasons at Milan, helping it to its last Champions League title in 2007.

Pulisic has made a flying start to the current season too, with two goals and two assists in Milan’s four opening Serie A matches.

He’ll need to continue that streak to help Milan kickstart its campaign, with another key match in just five days: the city derby against fierce rival — and defending Serie A champion — Inter Milan.

“It’s a huge game for us,” Pulisic added. “And we have to give everything, fight and turn things around.”

