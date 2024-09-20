Tyler Glasnow is ‘extremely frustrated’ to miss postseason with the Dodgers due to elbow injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers are headed to their 12th consecutive postseason appearance while All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow tries…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers are headed to their 12th consecutive postseason appearance while All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow tries to figure out another elbow injury that ended his first season in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old right-hander said Friday that his elbow sprain didn’t require any further testing and he’s confident he won’t need surgery.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Glasnow said. “I wanted to come here to win a World Series and pitch in the postseason.”

He went on the injured list Aug. 16 with elbow tendinitis. Glasnow was working his way back when he threw only a few warmup pitches in a simulated game in Atlanta last week before “something was just not right in my arm” and shut it down.

“Just knew it would have been dumb to keep throwing on it,” he said.

Glasnow had Tommy John surgery in 2022 and then made 21 starts and pitched 120 innings last year with the Tampa Bay Rays.

This season, he bettered those marks with career highs of 22 starts and 134 innings pitched before making his final start on Aug. 11. He had 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Glasnow said his delivery mechanics are sound. But the 6-foot-8-inch pitcher believes his long extension puts a lot of stress on the arm.

“I’m just trying to figure out something to get my arm to a good spot to try and relieve some of the tension in my elbow,” he said. “I guess I’m just trying to figure all that out and implement it through the offseason and next season.”

