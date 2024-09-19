Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Crystal Falls Forest Park 53, North Dickinson 42 Dearborn Advanced Tech 38, Hamtramck 0 Detroit Cody 42, Detroit…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Crystal Falls Forest Park 53, North Dickinson 42

Dearborn Advanced Tech 38, Hamtramck 0

Detroit Cody 42, Detroit Northwestern 6

Detroit Denby 26, Detroit Pershing 8

Detroit Ford 21, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit Southeastern 58, Detroit East English 32

Dexter 56, Ann Arbor Huron 19

Gabriel Richard Catholic 40, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 18

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 21, Blanchard Montabella 20

Onaway def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit

St Charles 48, Webberville 0

Summit 42, Detroit University Prep 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

