Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Crystal Falls Forest Park 53, North Dickinson 42
Dearborn Advanced Tech 38, Hamtramck 0
Detroit Cody 42, Detroit Northwestern 6
Detroit Denby 26, Detroit Pershing 8
Detroit Ford 21, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Southeastern 58, Detroit East English 32
Dexter 56, Ann Arbor Huron 19
Gabriel Richard Catholic 40, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 18
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 21, Blanchard Montabella 20
Onaway def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit
St Charles 48, Webberville 0
Summit 42, Detroit University Prep 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
