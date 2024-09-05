Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 BDS def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-9, 25-18 Elkhorn North def. Hastings, 25-8,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

BDS def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-9, 25-18

Elkhorn North def. Hastings, 25-8, 25-9, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Giltner def. Aquinas, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-8, 25-6

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Millard West def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-7, 25-8

Morrill def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-22, 25-12

Norris def. Bennington

Omaha Gross def. Arlington, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-8, 25-5

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-6

South Sioux City def. Vermillion, S.D., 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21

Weeping Water def. Dorchester, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-10

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-23

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 16-25, 25-12

Cambridge Triangular=

Alma def. Bertrand, 25-13, 25-16

Alma def. Cambridge, 25-19, 25-18

Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23

CWC Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-14

Stuart def. CWC, 25-8, 25-13

DCS TRIANGULAR=

Arapahoe def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-22, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 26-24

Dundy County Stratton def. Hitchcock County, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24

Douglas County West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24

Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-13, 25-7

Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-10

Grand Island Triangular=

Columbus def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-21

Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-19

Homer Triangular=

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-27, 25-9

Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=

Pender 1=

North Bend Central def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Pender, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16

Pender 2=

Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-16

Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25

Wisner 1=

Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-15

Wisner 2=

Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15

Wayne def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-21, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-12, 25-11

Omaha Concordia def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-13, 25-17

Madison Triangular=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-20

Stanton def. Madison, 25-10, 25-9

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-17, 25-16

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-16, 25-9

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-12

Newman Grove/St Edward Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22

Heartland Lutheran def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-17

Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op def. Palmer, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Overton Triangular=

Loomis def. Pleasanton, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15

Overton def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-14

Ravenna Triangular=

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-14

Ravenna def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-17, 25-23

Sandhills-Thedford def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-12

Red Cloud Quad=

Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-12

Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-14

Shelton def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-5

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-6

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-12

Sandhills Valley Triangular=

Sandhills Valley def. Hyannis, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

Wallace def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-15

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-9

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19

Sandy Creek def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-21

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-11

Santee Triangular=

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-14, 25-11

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 27-25

St. Mary’s Triangular=

Summerland def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-18

Summerland def. St Mary’s, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14

Twin Loup Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 18-25, 25-13, 25-11

Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-20

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-15

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-17

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-22, 25-19

