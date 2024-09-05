Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
BDS def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-9, 25-18
Elkhorn North def. Hastings, 25-8, 25-9, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Giltner def. Aquinas, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-8, 25-6
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Millard West def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-7, 25-8
Morrill def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-22, 25-12
Norris def. Bennington
Omaha Gross def. Arlington, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-8, 25-5
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-6
South Sioux City def. Vermillion, S.D., 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21
Weeping Water def. Dorchester, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-10
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-23
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 16-25, 25-12
Cambridge Triangular=
Alma def. Bertrand, 25-13, 25-16
Alma def. Cambridge, 25-19, 25-18
Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23
CWC Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-14
Stuart def. CWC, 25-8, 25-13
DCS TRIANGULAR=
Arapahoe def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-22, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 26-24
Dundy County Stratton def. Hitchcock County, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24
Douglas County West Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-13, 25-7
Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-10
Grand Island Triangular=
Columbus def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-21
Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-19
Homer Triangular=
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-27, 25-9
Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=
Pender 1=
North Bend Central def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Pender, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16
Pender 2=
Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-16
Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25
Wisner 1=
Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-15
Wisner 2=
Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15
Wayne def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-21, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-12, 25-11
Omaha Concordia def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-13, 25-17
Madison Triangular=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-20
Stanton def. Madison, 25-10, 25-9
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-17, 25-16
Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-16, 25-9
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-12
Newman Grove/St Edward Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22
Heartland Lutheran def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-17
Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op def. Palmer, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18
Overton Triangular=
Loomis def. Pleasanton, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15
Overton def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-14
Ravenna Triangular=
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-14
Ravenna def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-17, 25-23
Sandhills-Thedford def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-12
Red Cloud Quad=
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-12
Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-14
Shelton def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-5
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-6
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-12
Sandhills Valley Triangular=
Sandhills Valley def. Hyannis, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24
Wallace def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-15
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-9
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19
Sandy Creek def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-21
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-11
Santee Triangular=
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-14, 25-11
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 27-25
St. Mary’s Triangular=
Summerland def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-18
Summerland def. St Mary’s, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14
Twin Loup Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 18-25, 25-13, 25-11
Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-20
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-15
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-22, 25-19
