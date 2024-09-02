Tennessee High School Football Poll

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced football rankings after Week 2 on Monday, with the poll presented by CoachT.com. Top 10 teams in each of the six Division I classifications and Top 5 in three Division II classes were selected by TSWA members with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote.
Class 1A
1. McKenzie (2-0) – 168 (16)
2. Gordonsville (2-0) – 144 (1)
3. Coalfield (2-0) – 128
4. Whitwell (2-0) – 108
5. Union City (1-1) – 97
6. Oliver Springs (1-1) – 66
7. South Pittsburg (1-1) – 54
t8. Moore County (1-1) – 32
t8. South Fulton (2-0) – 32
10. Chattanooga Prep (1-1) – 21
Others receiving votes: West Carroll 15, McEwen 13, Halls 12, MASE 10, Middle College 9, Clay County 7, Cloudland 7, Oakdale 4, Harriman 3, Midway 3, Jo Byrns 2
_____
Class 2A
1. East Robertson (2-0) – 169 (16)
2. Decatur County Riverside (1-1) – 125
3. Milan (2-0) – 123
4. Marion County (2-0) – 106 (1)
5. Fairley (1-0) – 92
6. Bledsoe County (2-0) – 82
7. East Hickman (2-0) – 65
8. Huntingdon (0-1) – 50
9. Loretto (1-1) – 29
10. Forrest (2-0) – 24
Others receiving votes: Monterey 10, Mt. Pleasant 8, Camden Central 7, Tellico Plains 7, Jackson Central-Merry 6, Jackson County 6, Adamsville 5, Happy Valley 5, Mitchell 3, Lewis County 3, Fayetteville 3, Polk County 2, Summertown 2, Oneida 1, York Institute 1, Westmoreland 1
_____
Class 3A
1. Alcoa (1-1) – 169 (16)
2. East Nashville (2-0) – 143
3. Covington (2-0) – 134
4. Westview (2-0) – 102
5. Meigs County (1-0) – 100 (1)
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (2-0) – 98
7. Dyersburg (1-1) – 47
8. Pigeon Forge (2-0) – 39
9. Sequatchie County (1-1) – 38
10. Unicoi County (1-0) – 23
Others receiving votes: Giles County 11, Bolton 9, Fairview 7, Liberty Creek 4, Kingston 3, Johnson County 2, Chuckey-Doak 2, Chattanooga Central 2, Tyner Academy 2
_____
Class 4A
1. Upperman (2-0) – 162 (13)
2. Greeneville (2-0) – 145 (4)
3. Haywood (2-0) – 116
4. Anderson County (1-0) – 112
5. Macon County (2-0) – 94
6. Pearl-Cohn (0-2) – 81
7. Marshall County (2-0) – 72
8. Dyer County (2-0) – 46
9. White County (2-0) – 28
10. Signal Mountain (2-0) – 26
Others receiving votes: Soddy Daisy 14, Melrose 7, Crockett County 6, DeKalb County 5, Creek Wood 5, Loudon 5, Grainger 4, Red Bank 4, Elizabethton 3
_____
Class 5A
1. Page (2-0) – 159 (15)
2. Southwind (2-0) – 142
3. Knox West (1-1) – 116
4. Walker Valley (2-0) – 101
5. Sevier County (2-0) – 96 (1)
6. Henry County (1-1) – 70
7. Hendersonville (2-0) – 59
8. Powell (1-1) – 52
t9. Shelbyville (1-1) – 39
t9. Beech (1-1) – 39
Others receiving votes: Portland 16, Centennial 10, Rhea County 10, Lawrence County 9, McMinn County 9, Oak Ridge 4, Memphis Central 2, Knox Karns 2
_____
Class 6A
1. Oakland (2-0) – 158 (14)
2. Germantown Houston (2-0) – 146 (3)
3. Maryville (2-0) – 126
4. Ravenwood (2-0) – 121
5. Riverdale (2-0) – 83
6. Bearden (1-1) – 65
7. Cleveland (2-0) – 63
8. Bartlett (1-0) – 53
9. Brentwood (1-1) – 40
10. Mt. Juliet (2-0) – 24
Others receiving votes: Science Hill 15, Collierville 14, Germantown 12, Cookeville 9, Bradley Central 3, Jefferson County 2, Gallatin 1
_____
Division II-A
1. Jackson Christian (2-0) – 74 (11)
2. Nashville Christian (2-0) – 59 (2)
3. Donelson Christian (2-0) – 43 (2)
4. Friendship Christian (1-1) – 30 (1)
5. Columbia Academy (1-1) – 18
Others receiving votes: FACS 13, Clarksville Academy 1
_____
Division II-AA
1. Christ Presbyterian (2-0) – 76 (11)
2. Boyd Buchanan (2-0) – 73 (5)
3. Lausanne (1-0) – 39
4. Battle Ground Academy (2-0) – 32
5. Franklin Road Academy (2-0) – 17
Others receiving votes: Northpoint Christian 6, Chattanooga Christian 3, Silverdale Academy 2, Grace Christian-Knoxville 1, Davidson Academy 1
_____
Division II-AAA
1. Baylor (2-0) – 79 (15)
2. McCallie (1-1) – 49
3. Ensworth (2-0) – 48
4. Knox Catholic (2-0) – 29
5. Christian Brothers (1-0) – 5 (1)
Others receiving votes: None
