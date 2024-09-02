Tennessee High School Football Poll

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced football rankings after Week 2 on Monday, with the poll presented by CoachT.com. Top…

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced football rankings after Week 2 on Monday, with the poll presented by CoachT.com. Top 10 teams in each of the six Division I classifications and Top 5 in three Division II classes were selected by TSWA members with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote.

Class 1A

1. McKenzie (2-0) – 168 (16)

2. Gordonsville (2-0) – 144 (1)

3. Coalfield (2-0) – 128

4. Whitwell (2-0) – 108

5. Union City (1-1) – 97

6. Oliver Springs (1-1) – 66

7. South Pittsburg (1-1) – 54

t8. Moore County (1-1) – 32

t8. South Fulton (2-0) – 32

10. Chattanooga Prep (1-1) – 21

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 15, McEwen 13, Halls 12, MASE 10, Middle College 9, Clay County 7, Cloudland 7, Oakdale 4, Harriman 3, Midway 3, Jo Byrns 2

_____

Class 2A

1. East Robertson (2-0) – 169 (16)

2. Decatur County Riverside (1-1) – 125

3. Milan (2-0) – 123

4. Marion County (2-0) – 106 (1)

5. Fairley (1-0) – 92

6. Bledsoe County (2-0) – 82

7. East Hickman (2-0) – 65

8. Huntingdon (0-1) – 50

9. Loretto (1-1) – 29

10. Forrest (2-0) – 24

Others receiving votes: Monterey 10, Mt. Pleasant 8, Camden Central 7, Tellico Plains 7, Jackson Central-Merry 6, Jackson County 6, Adamsville 5, Happy Valley 5, Mitchell 3, Lewis County 3, Fayetteville 3, Polk County 2, Summertown 2, Oneida 1, York Institute 1, Westmoreland 1

_____

Class 3A

1. Alcoa (1-1) – 169 (16)

2. East Nashville (2-0) – 143

3. Covington (2-0) – 134

4. Westview (2-0) – 102

5. Meigs County (1-0) – 100 (1)

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (2-0) – 98

7. Dyersburg (1-1) – 47

8. Pigeon Forge (2-0) – 39

9. Sequatchie County (1-1) – 38

10. Unicoi County (1-0) – 23

Others receiving votes: Giles County 11, Bolton 9, Fairview 7, Liberty Creek 4, Kingston 3, Johnson County 2, Chuckey-Doak 2, Chattanooga Central 2, Tyner Academy 2

_____

Class 4A

1. Upperman (2-0) – 162 (13)

2. Greeneville (2-0) – 145 (4)

3. Haywood (2-0) – 116

4. Anderson County (1-0) – 112

5. Macon County (2-0) – 94

6. Pearl-Cohn (0-2) – 81

7. Marshall County (2-0) – 72

8. Dyer County (2-0) – 46

9. White County (2-0) – 28

10. Signal Mountain (2-0) – 26

Others receiving votes: Soddy Daisy 14, Melrose 7, Crockett County 6, DeKalb County 5, Creek Wood 5, Loudon 5, Grainger 4, Red Bank 4, Elizabethton 3

_____

Class 5A

1. Page (2-0) – 159 (15)

2. Southwind (2-0) – 142

3. Knox West (1-1) – 116

4. Walker Valley (2-0) – 101

5. Sevier County (2-0) – 96 (1)

6. Henry County (1-1) – 70

7. Hendersonville (2-0) – 59

8. Powell (1-1) – 52

t9. Shelbyville (1-1) – 39

t9. Beech (1-1) – 39

Others receiving votes: Portland 16, Centennial 10, Rhea County 10, Lawrence County 9, McMinn County 9, Oak Ridge 4, Memphis Central 2, Knox Karns 2

_____

Class 6A

1. Oakland (2-0) – 158 (14)

2. Germantown Houston (2-0) – 146 (3)

3. Maryville (2-0) – 126

4. Ravenwood (2-0) – 121

5. Riverdale (2-0) – 83

6. Bearden (1-1) – 65

7. Cleveland (2-0) – 63

8. Bartlett (1-0) – 53

9. Brentwood (1-1) – 40

10. Mt. Juliet (2-0) – 24

Others receiving votes: Science Hill 15, Collierville 14, Germantown 12, Cookeville 9, Bradley Central 3, Jefferson County 2, Gallatin 1

_____

Division II-A

1. Jackson Christian (2-0) – 74 (11)

2. Nashville Christian (2-0) – 59 (2)

3. Donelson Christian (2-0) – 43 (2)

4. Friendship Christian (1-1) – 30 (1)

5. Columbia Academy (1-1) – 18

Others receiving votes: FACS 13, Clarksville Academy 1

_____

Division II-AA

1. Christ Presbyterian (2-0) – 76 (11)

2. Boyd Buchanan (2-0) – 73 (5)

3. Lausanne (1-0) – 39

4. Battle Ground Academy (2-0) – 32

5. Franklin Road Academy (2-0) – 17

Others receiving votes: Northpoint Christian 6, Chattanooga Christian 3, Silverdale Academy 2, Grace Christian-Knoxville 1, Davidson Academy 1

_____

Division II-AAA

1. Baylor (2-0) – 79 (15)

2. McCallie (1-1) – 49

3. Ensworth (2-0) – 48

4. Knox Catholic (2-0) – 29

5. Christian Brothers (1-0) – 5 (1)

Others receiving votes: None

