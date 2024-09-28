Sun to face Lynx on the road

Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE…

Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -4.5; over/under is 154.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx play the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx are 16-4 on their home court. Minnesota is third in the WNBA averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.0% from downtown. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The Sun are 14-6 on the road. Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA scoring 80.1 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Connecticut gives up. Connecticut has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

