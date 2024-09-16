Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 17

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Sept. 17
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Final, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at Wake Forest
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Thailand vs. Cuba, Group B, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Croatia, Group B, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels
TRUTV — Houston at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Lille at Sporting Clube de Portugal
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Washington
10 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Seattle
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Los Angeles
