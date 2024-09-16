Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Sept. 17 BOWLING 7 p.m. FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Final,…

Tuesday, Sept. 17

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Final, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Elon at Wake Forest

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Thailand vs. Cuba, Group B, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Croatia, Group B, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels

TRUTV — Houston at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Lille at Sporting Clube de Portugal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Washington

10 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Seattle

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Los Angeles

