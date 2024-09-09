Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 10

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Sept. 10
COLLEGE GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Creighton at Nebraska
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Baltimore at Boston
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Arizona OR San Diego at Seattle
10 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Latvia vs. Faroe Islands, Group L, Riga, Latvia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Finland, Group F, London
7 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Cincinnati
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Chile, Canada v. Argentina, Australia v. France, Netherlands v. Belgium, Germany v. Slovakia
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta
8 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Liberty
