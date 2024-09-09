Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Sept. 10 COLLEGE GOLF 9:30 a.m. GOLF — The Folds…

Tuesday, Sept. 10

COLLEGE GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Nebraska

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Baltimore at Boston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Arizona OR San Diego at Seattle

10 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Latvia vs. Faroe Islands, Group L, Riga, Latvia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Finland, Group F, London

7 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Cincinnati

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Chile, Canada v. Argentina, Australia v. France, Netherlands v. Belgium, Germany v. Slovakia

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta

8 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Liberty

