Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 1

All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Oct. 1
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: TBD at Milwaukee, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: TBD at San Diego, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
TRUTV — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
TRUTV — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Celtic at Borussia Dortmund
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals
Noon
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 2
