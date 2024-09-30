Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 1

All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Oct. 1 COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m. GOLF — The Blessings…

Tuesday, Oct. 1

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Creighton

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: TBD at Milwaukee, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: TBD at San Diego, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

TRUTV — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

TRUTV — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Celtic at Borussia Dortmund

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals

Noon

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 2

