Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Sept. 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at Sydney, Preliminary Final

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Richmond

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — S. Alabama at Appalachian St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edward Waters at Benedict

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Iran vs. Guatemala, Group F, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Portugal vs. Tajikistan, Group E, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLBN— Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Toronto at Texas (2:35 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New England at N.Y. Jets

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Atlético Madrid

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Gotham NJ/NY, Group A

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup Draw Show

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at New York

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.