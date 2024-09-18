Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Sept. 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at Sydney, Preliminary Final
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Richmond
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — S. Alabama at Appalachian St.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edward Waters at Benedict
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
8 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Iran vs. Guatemala, Group F, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Portugal vs. Tajikistan, Group E, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Cleveland
4 p.m.
MLBN— Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Toronto at Texas (2:35 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New England at N.Y. Jets
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Atlético Madrid
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Gotham NJ/NY, Group A
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup Draw Show
1 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at New York
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.