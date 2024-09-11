Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Sept. 12 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Texas St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Washington

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Colorado at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Houston (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland OR Boston at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Texas at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Buffalo at Miami

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Wests

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Germany vs. Argentina, Round of 16, Bogotá, Colombia

8:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Bogotá, Colombia

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Finland, Australian v. Czech Rep., Netherlands vs. Brazil

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA vs. Slovakia, Italy v. Belgium, Spain v. France, Britain v. Argentina

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.