Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 12

Thursday, Sept. 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Texas St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Washington
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Colorado at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Houston (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland OR Boston at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Texas at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Buffalo at Miami
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Wests
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Germany vs. Argentina, Round of 16, Bogotá, Colombia
8:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Bogotá, Colombia
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Finland, Australian v. Czech Rep., Netherlands vs. Brazil
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA vs. Slovakia, Italy v. Belgium, Spain v. France, Britain v. Argentina
