Sports on TV for Sept. 28 – 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 28 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 p.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Sept. 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix Sprint, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Kentucky at Mississippi

ACCN — W. Kentucky at Boston College

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

CBSSN — Buffalo at UConn

CW — N. Illinois at NC State

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Navy at UAB

ESPNU — South Florida at Tulane

FOX — Minnesota at Michigan

FS1 — BYU at Baylor

PEACOCK — Nebraska at Purdue

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi (Command Center)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Auburn

ACCN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest

CBS — Wisconsin at Southern Cal

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Georgia St.

FOX — Colorado at UCF

FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV

PEACOCK — Louisville at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Clemson

FS1 — Iowa St. at Houston

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Alabama

ESPNU — MTSU at Memphis

NBC — Illinois at Penn St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — S. Alabama at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at SMU

CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Texas Tech

10 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Boise St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Utah

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St. (Taped)

FOX — Oregon at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Oregon

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Taces

6 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In: The California Crown Stakes, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

MILB BASEBALL

10 p.m.

MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: Sugar Land Space Cowboys vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee OR Baltimore at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston at Orlando

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at San Diego

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Sunday, Sept. 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

1 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ciudad Real, Spain

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ciudad Real, Spain

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

3 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Louisville

SECN — Texas at LSU

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Michigan

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

Noon

NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, Denver at N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, L.A. Rams at Chicago, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Arizona, New England at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Baltimore

PEACOCK — Buffalo at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa, Sudbury, Ontario

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 1

