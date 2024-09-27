Sports on TV for Sept. 28 – 29

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Sept. 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at North Melbourne
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix Sprint, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Kentucky at Mississippi
ACCN — W. Kentucky at Boston College
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
CBSSN — Buffalo at UConn
CW — N. Illinois at NC State
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
ESPN2 — Navy at UAB
ESPNU — South Florida at Tulane
FOX — Minnesota at Michigan
FS1 — BYU at Baylor
PEACOCK — Nebraska at Purdue
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi (Command Center)
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Auburn
ACCN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest
CBS — Wisconsin at Southern Cal
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan
ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Georgia St.
FOX — Colorado at UCF
FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV
PEACOCK — Louisville at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Clemson
FS1 — Iowa St. at Houston
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Alabama
ESPNU — MTSU at Memphis
NBC — Illinois at Penn St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — S. Alabama at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at SMU
CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Texas Tech
10 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Boise St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Utah
11 p.m.
ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St. (Taped)
FOX — Oregon at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Oregon
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Taces
6 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In: The California Crown Stakes, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.
MILB BASEBALL
10 p.m.
MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: Sugar Land Space Cowboys vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee OR Baltimore at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brentford
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Houston at Orlando
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
1 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ciudad Real, Spain
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ciudad Real, Spain
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Arkansas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
3 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
3 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Louisville
SECN — Texas at LSU
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Michigan
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
Noon
NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, Denver at N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, L.A. Rams at Chicago, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Arizona, New England at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Baltimore
PEACOCK — Buffalo at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa, Sudbury, Ontario
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 1
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
