Siani’s 2-run single leads Cardinals to 7-4 win over Brewers in 12 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Siani hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the 12th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Siani hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the 12th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Siani came to the plate after a wild pitch by Elvis Peguero (7-4) put runners on second and third. He lined an opposite-field single into left field to give the Cardinals a 6-4 lead.

Siani then stole second and advanced to third on catcher William Contreras’ throwing error, setting up a sacrifice fly by Alec Burleson.

Ryan Helsley (7-4) pitched two innings for the win, striking out four. The All-Star closer was going for his 43rd save before Willy Adames hit a two-out RBI double in the 11th for Milwaukee.

Siani nearly made an outstanding diving catch on Adames’ liner to center, but the ball squirted out of his glove as his right arm got twisted in the outfield grass. The Cardinals challenged the call and the ruling was upheld.

The replay official “definitively determined” that Siani “failed to maintain firm and secure possession of the ball throughout the catch,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Siani was playing in his second game since missing nearly a month with a right oblique strain.

“I tried my best to flush the play in the outfield and make something happen with the bat,” he said.

Paul Goldschmidt homered for St. Louis, which won for the third time in four games to move back over .500 at 70-69. Goldschmidt, who finished with three hits and three RBIs, has a 10-game hitting streak.

“I just love the way they are going about it right now,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “You’re going to lose some, you’re going to win some, but just the mentality and overall effort and focus. Tough win, I liked it.”

Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz connected for the NL Central-leading Brewers (81-58), who had won six of seven. Aaron Civale struck out seven while pitching five innings of three-run ball.

Adames went 1 for 5 with three strikeouts, ending his streak of five straight games with a home run. The shortstop, who reached 100 RBIs with his clutch swing in the 11th, has a career-long 12-game hitting streak.

“You credit the St. Louis pitching, if you want, because I think they did a really nice job,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “It wasn’t our normal output in my mind.”

Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly and Goldschmidt doubled home Brendan Donovan, giving St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the first.

But Ortiz hit a leadoff drive in the third for his 10th homer. After Brice Turang grounded out, Chourio tied it at 2 with his 19th on the season.

Steven Matz pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals in his first big league game since April 30. He was charged with three runs and three hits. The left-hander had been sidelined by a lower back strain.

Marmol and third base coach Daniel Descalso were ejected in the fourth by home plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes. Pedro Pagés was batting for the Cardinals when they were thrown out.

All-Star William Contreras went 0 for 4. He is hitless with five walks in his last 14 at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Hoby Milner was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Bryse Wilson (right oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day IL. LHP Bryan Hudson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and Peguero was recalled from the minors.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes with Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.96 ERA) facing Brewers RHP Colin Rea (12-4, 3.70 ERA) on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.