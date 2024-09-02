Senga hopes to return to Mets this season and is open to relief role

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga hopes to pitch again for the New York Mets this season — perhaps even…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga hopes to pitch again for the New York Mets this season — perhaps even as a reliever — if they are still in the playoff race when he’s eligible to return from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 25.

Senga missed the first 102 games recovering from a shoulder injury and made his lone appearance July 26, when he struck out nine Atlanta Braves in 5 1/3 innings before he strained his left calf while getting out of the way of a popup.

The 31-year-old right-hander, who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting after going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts last season, was placed on the 15-day injured list the next day and transferred to the 60-day IL on July 28.

If he returns when first eligible, Senga would be active for the Mets’ final five regular-season games against the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. New York entered Monday one game behind Atlanta in the chase for the last NL wild card.

“I think what I can try to do is get back on that date or as close to that date as possible,” Senga said through a translator before Monday night’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox. “And that’s what I’m working towards.”

Senga played catch off a mound Sunday and said he is almost ready to make pitches off the mound. He acknowledged he wouldn’t be stretched out for a usual starter’s workload and said he was amenable to pitching out of the bullpen. Senga has made all 30 of his big league appearances as a starter.

“Whether they use me as a starter or in the bullpen, that’s up to them,” Senga said. “I just want to be ready to throw as many innings as possible.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he’d welcome Senga pitching in any capacity.

“We’ll be open to anything as long as he’s feeling well,” Mendoza said.

Another injured Mets starting pitcher, rookie right-hander Christian Scott, could be ready for a bullpen session soon. Scott hasn’t pitched since July 21 due to a right UCL sprain.

The Mets placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the paternity list Monday and recalled outfielder DJ Stewart from Triple-A Syracuse. Martinez can miss up to three days.

