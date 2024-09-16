Seattle looks for 25th win of season in matchup against Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces (25-13, 10-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (24-14, 12-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (25-13, 10-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (24-14, 12-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Storm play the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm are 12-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is sixth in the WNBA with 34.6 rebounds led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.0.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference games is 10-8. Las Vegas is eighth in the WNBA with 34.1 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 12.0.

Seattle is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 7.3 more points per game (86.1) than Seattle gives up (78.8).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 10 the Aces won 84-79 led by 27 points from Jackie Young, while Jewell Loyd scored 28 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Storm.

Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Aces: None listed.

