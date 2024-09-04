Schwarber matches Soriano’s MLB record with 13th leadoff homer, Phillies beat Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber matched a major league record with his 13th leadoff home run this season, Kody Clemens…

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber matched a major league record with his 13th leadoff home run this season, Kody Clemens and J.T. Realmuto also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Wednesday for a two-game series sweep.

Cristopher Sánchez (10-9) struck out seven in seven innings for the NL East-leading Phillies (83-56), who have won four straight and nine of 11.

A day after hitting three home runs, Schwarber went deep for the fourth time in seven at-bats and got his sixth hit in that span when he drove a 1-0 pitch from right-hander Bowden Francis into the second deck in right, matching Alfonso Soriano’s total.

“We all know when Kyle gets hot, man, it’s fun to watch,” Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper said. “We’re excited to be able to see that. I love seeing homers and him do that. It’s super impressive.”

The 416-foot drive was Schwarber’s 32nd home run of the season and he matched Brady Anderson for ninth with 44 leadoff homers. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson leads with 81.

“There’s a lot of talk about how he doesn’t steal bases, he doesn’t do this, he doesn’t do that,” manager Rob Thomson said. “But he walks and he slugs.”

Schwarber finished 2 for 3. He singled in the second, struck out in the fifth and was replaced by a pinch runner after he walked in the eighth.

“That guy is special,” Francis said of Schwarber. “He’s hot right now. It’s like throwing to Vladdy.”

Harper left after he was hit on the left elbow by a 92 mph fastball in the first inning. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper to begin the third and took over at third base, with Clemens moving from third to first.

“It was stiffening up a little bit but as of right now he’s fine,” Thomson said. “I think he could have continued on if we really had to.”

The 31-year-old Harper, who recently acknowledged playing through nagging wrist and elbow issues, said he isn’t convinced it’s worth taking a couple of days off to rest.

“I just feel like I’m going to feel the exact same,” Harper said.

Sánchez didn’t walk a batter. He was charged with two runs and six hits, including five doubles.

Thomson credited catcher Realmuto for identifying an early problem with Sánchez’s changeup, and the lefty for correcting it.

“He made the adjustment immediately and he sailed from there on,” Thomson said.

Jeff Hoffman pitched the eighth and Carlos Estévez finished for his 24th save in 28 chances.

Daulton Varsho, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk gave Toronto a 2-1 lead by hitting consecutive doubles off Sánchez in the first but Clemens restored Philadelphia’s edge by homering in the second, his fourth this season.

Francis (8-4) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, losing for the first time since Aug. 4.

Realmuto homered off right-hander Ryan Burr to start the ninth, his 12th. Blue Jays relievers have allowed a major league-high 82 home runs.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies selected the contract of RHP Nick Nelson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned RHP Tyler Phillips to Triple-A. Phillips gave up six runs on eight hits Tuesday, retiring only two of the 10 batters he faced. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Michael Rucker was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (11-6, 3.02 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday as Philadelphia visits Miami for the opener of a four-game series. RHP Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31) is scheduled for the Marlins.

Blue Jays: Toronto visits Atlanta on Friday to begin a three-game series.

