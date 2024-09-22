Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 22, 2024, 1:03 AM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akron-Fairgrove 6, Ashley 2

AuGres-Sims 74, Cedarville 38

Bellevue 62, Battle Creek St Philip 18

Detroit Voyageur 30, Chandler Park Academy High School 22, OT

Gaylord St Mary 56, Bellaire 8

Indian River-Inland Lakes 60, Bridgman 26

Lowell 61, Marquette 14

Merritt 46, Caseville 8

Mesick 38, Onekama 0

Portland St Patrick 29, Morrice 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

