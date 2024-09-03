Rosters for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 27-30 at Royal Montreal (c-captain’s pick): International Team…

Listen now to WTOP News

MONTREAL (AP) — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 27-30 at Royal Montreal (c-captain’s pick):

International Team

Captain: Mike Weir

Byeong Hun An, South Korea

c-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

c-Corey Conners, Canada

Jason Day, Australia

c-Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

Sungjae Im, South Korea

Tom Kim, South Korea

c-Si Woo Kim, South Korea

c-Min Woo Lee, Australia

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

c-Taylor Pendrith, Canada

Adam Scott, Australia

Team USA

Captain: Jim Furyk

c-Keegan Bradley

c-Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

c-Tony Finau

c-Russell Henley

c-Max Homa

c-Brian Harman

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Sahith Theegala

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.